Researchers make concerning discovery after examining blood samples from birds: 'We need to find out more about the sources'

The findings could have serious implications for humans as well.

As we gain more knowledge about the substances that make up our world, it gets easier to identify toxins that damage humans and wildlife. Unfortunately, we're finding these harmful substances in unexpected places and quantities, with negative impacts on our long-term health.

One recent study, reported by Norwegian SciTech News, revealed that harmful PFAS are found in higher concentrations than we ever knew in China's birds — and the implications stretch worldwide.

What's happening?

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology examined blood and liver samples from Chinese wading birds as well as shellfish from the areas where the birds feed. They were looking for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as "forever chemicals" because they take up to 1,000 years to break down naturally.

The researchers already knew they would find PFAS in the birds, as these toxins have accumulated in all kinds of wildlife and even the human body. However, they were shocked by the quantities.

"The biggest increase is in the livers of wading birds. We found up to 180 times more PFAS than previously," said postdoctoral fellow and lead author Junjie Zhang, per Norwegian SciTech News.

Why is the concentration of PFAS important?

PFAS have been linked to numerous health effects, including multiple forms of cancer, liver damage, cholesterol disorders, fertility problems, hormone disorders, developmental disorders in children, and immune system problems.

Unfortunately, because of the way they build up in the environment and food sources, higher levels of PFAS in wildlife are likely to translate to higher levels in humans, especially when found in water sources where people drink and fish.

What's being done about PFAS?

The study didn't just identify a higher concentration of PFAS; it also piloted a new testing method developed by study co-author Lara Cioni called the "Total Oxidizable Precursor assay." This test shows some of the subgroups of PFAS that have been a primary focus and identifies substances that break down into them.

Looking at the whole chain — both the toxic products and their previously lesser-known origins — gave researchers a fuller picture of where the toxins were coming from, which is vital information for prevention.

"We need to find out more about the sources, but also about the effects PFAS have on wading birds, other animals and humans," said professor Veerle Jaspers of the Department of Chemistry at NTNU, per Norwegian SciTech News.

