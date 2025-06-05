Experts raise red flags after discovery of invasive orange-headed species: 'Eradication … is likely not feasible'

There has been an influx of invasive species in Florida lately.

An invasive orange-headed lizard has been increasingly common around Florida neighborhoods lately.

Known as Peter's rock agamas, the sizable lizards threaten the habitats of small insects and other reptiles native to the region.

What's happening?

As The Independent reported, Peter's rock agamas are native to sub-Saharan Africa and notoriously hard to catch.

Photo Credit: iStock

They are now being discovered in over half of Florida's counties and have largely moved into residential areas. Although limited research has been conducted on the lizards' newfound local presence, conservationists are already considering their potential negative impacts on the environment.

Why are invasive lizards significant?

Invasive species such as Peter's rock agama disrupt local ecosystems and can compromise the livelihoods of native animals and plants. They often outcompete native species for resources and threaten other species essential in the food chain.

For example, Peter's rock agama is known to eat native grasshoppers, crickets, other insects, and small invertebrates. University of Florida experts have warned the public about these lizards potentially biting humans if handled.

There has been an influx of invasive species in Florida lately, raising questions about the sustainability of natural habitats in the state. Controlling invasive species is crucial to preventing the extinction of vulnerable species.

However, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted regarding Peter's rock agama, "Eradication of established populations in Florida is likely not feasible."

What's being done to stop the spread of invasive species?

The commission has encouraged Florida residents to report Peter's rock agama sightings in an attempt to monitor and control the population. You can report sightings of invasive species on EDDMapS.

It is legal to humanely kill Peter's rock agamas on your private property and commission-managed lands without a permit or hunting license.

Further studies are needed to assess the lizards' environmental impacts and their risks in Florida communities.

You can take local action to limit the spread of invasive species where you live by documenting and reporting sightings to the relevant authorities. Also, make sure to clean your outdoor gear after recreational activities to ensure no invasive species hitchhike to other locations.

Another idea is to focus your landscaping on native plants to prevent the spread of invasive species and support the existing local wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





