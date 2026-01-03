  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists report surprising results following pesticide ban: 'It's extremely difficult to study this'

"This study [is] so special."

by Sara Traynor
Following the European Union's ban on harmful pesticides, a recent study has shown that bird populations are slowly recovering.

Photo Credit: iStock

Following the European Union's ban on harmful pesticides in 2018, a recent study has shown that bird populations are slowly recovering.

The study, published in Environmental Pollution, investigated 57 insect-eating bird species across 1,900 sites in France. By 2022, bird populations increased by 2-3%. Using data pre- and post-ban, researchers found that their numbers were much higher at sites without pesticide usage.

While this increase is admittedly small, it's promising. Thomas Perrot, the study's lead researcher, told The Guardian, "Even a few percentage [points'] increase is meaningful — it shows the ban made a difference." With more time, birds' populations may increase even more.

Birds aren't the only ones affected by bans like these. 

The specific type of pesticide that was banned is neonicotinoids. It indiscriminately kills all insects it comes into contact with, including beneficial pollinators such as bees and butterflies, according to a study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research.

The insects that do manage to survive are left with impaired nervous systems and other health defects, leading to long-term population decline. In the U.S., where neonicotinoids are still in use, beekeepers have reported massive losses.

Without pollinators, humans' food supply is at risk. Less available food means higher grocery prices worldwide. 

If insect-eating birds are making a comeback, however, it means that insects are returning, too. Research like this shows the clear benefits of banning neonicotinoids and paves the way for a brighter future.

Though some researchers are calling for more evidence, most experts are cautiously optimistic about the findings. Frans van Alebeek, policy officer for rural areas at BirdLife Netherlands, told The Guardian: "It's extremely difficult to study this — which makes this study so special. The positive message is that it helps to ban pesticides, and it will result in the recovery of wildlife."

