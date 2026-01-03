Scientists report surprising results following pesticide ban: 'It's extremely difficult to study this'

Following the European Union's ban on harmful pesticides in 2018, a recent study has shown that bird populations are slowly recovering.

The study, published in Environmental Pollution, investigated 57 insect-eating bird species across 1,900 sites in France. By 2022, bird populations increased by 2-3%. Using data pre- and post-ban, researchers found that their numbers were much higher at sites without pesticide usage.

While this increase is admittedly small, it's promising. Thomas Perrot, the study's lead researcher, told The Guardian, "Even a few percentage [points'] increase is meaningful — it shows the ban made a difference." With more time, birds' populations may increase even more.

Birds aren't the only ones affected by bans like these.

The specific type of pesticide that was banned is neonicotinoids. It indiscriminately kills all insects it comes into contact with, including beneficial pollinators such as bees and butterflies, according to a study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research.

The insects that do manage to survive are left with impaired nervous systems and other health defects, leading to long-term population decline. In the U.S., where neonicotinoids are still in use, beekeepers have reported massive losses.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Without pollinators, humans' food supply is at risk. Less available food means higher grocery prices worldwide.

If insect-eating birds are making a comeback, however, it means that insects are returning, too. Research like this shows the clear benefits of banning neonicotinoids and paves the way for a brighter future.

Though some researchers are calling for more evidence, most experts are cautiously optimistic about the findings. Frans van Alebeek, policy officer for rural areas at BirdLife Netherlands, told The Guardian: "It's extremely difficult to study this — which makes this study so special. The positive message is that it helps to ban pesticides, and it will result in the recovery of wildlife."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.