Researchers stunned after uncovering 'livers of the river' thought to be near extinct: 'It's a race against time'

Officials have reintroduced nearly 40,000 of them into waterways since 2016.

Southwestern Pennsylvania's rivers delivered a welcome surprise — and a reminder that recovery takes patience.

A Next Generation Newsroom report revealed a marked uptick in freshwater mussel sightings, including the discovery of a federally endangered species in the Allegheny River and a record 35 mussels across 10 species in the Ohio River's Emsworth Pool.

Mussels, often called "livers of the river" for their role in filtering water, are sensitive indicators of river health. Their return suggests cleaner and better-managed waterways.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), human-driven pollution and habitat loss have endangered the freshwater species. However, focused restoration efforts, better water quality, more extensive surveys, and state stocking programs have paid off.

The DEP has reintroduced nearly 40,000 mussels into Pennsylvania waterways since 2016, including the Allegheny, Ohio, Clarion, Kiskiminetas, and Beaver rivers, as well as Dunkard Creek.

The benefits of restoring river health go beyond helping ecosystems. A study published in the Water Security journal found that heavily polluted rivers reduce economic growth in downstream regions by as much as 2.5%.

Healthier rivers also mean safer recreation, more resilient fisheries, and cleaner water for communities. The Natural Resources Defense Council reported that healthy riverscapes can help increase environmental resilience, reduce wildlife risk, and support fish and wildlife habitats.

The mussels are also playing a central role in keeping waterways clean. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, a single freshwater mussel can filter between 8 and 15 gallons of water daily.

Local teams are relocating mussels to prevent them from being disturbed by a construction project tied to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority's Clean Water Plan.

Still, biologists stress this is not a final victory.

"It's a race against time, really, to get this information and to do the best we can before it's kind of too late," warned non-game biologist and malacologist Nevin Welte about the challenges of propagating mussel species and identifying host fish.

Nonetheless, this rebound adds to a pattern of hopeful rediscoveries and reintroductions, showing what can happen when organizations and local communities align in pursuing local conservation efforts and supporting environmental causes.

