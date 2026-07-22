Pennsylvania firefighters free 800-pound pony stuck in creek mud

"When we thought all hope was slipping away, the fire company and our veterinarian gave us hope."

Firefighters in Pennsylvania handled an unusual animal emergency after a pony became stuck in a muddy creek and could not get out on its own.

Getting the animal out safely took more than people power, with crews relying on ropes, straps, a wooden board and, ultimately, a bucket truck.

What happened?

According to UPI, the call came in the evening of July 15, when a pony weighing about 700 to 800 pounds became mired in deep mud in a creek, prompting a response from the Brecknock Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Photos from the scene shared on Facebook showed firefighters using a wooden board and ropes to reach the pony in the creek.

Once they got to the animal, responders fastened straps around it so it could be moved more safely. The operation concluded with the pony being lifted free by a bucket truck.

Why does it matter?

In rural and semi-rural areas, livestock and other large animals can quickly end up in dangerous situations that require specialized help.

A trapped pony is also far from a minor rescue. At 700 to 800 pounds, the animal posed serious logistical and safety challenges. Trying to pull a large animal free without the right tools or training could injure both the pony and any bystanders attempting to help.

Mud entrapment can quickly exhaust an animal, especially if it struggles for an extended period. A successful rescue can mean the difference between a frightening ordeal and a fatal outcome.

Volunteer fire companies often respond to rescues involving pets and farm animals, in addition to fires, crashes, and medical calls.

What's being done?

Large animals can become trapped surprisingly quickly when ground conditions are unstable, especially after wet weather.

Trying to rescue a distressed, heavy animal without the proper equipment can increase the danger for everyone involved.

As the fire company put it, incidents like this "remind us that not every emergency involves a fire or vehicle," adding, "Our volunteers are ready to respond whenever our community calls, whether it is helping people or animals in need."

"When we thought all hope was slipping away, the fire company and our veterinarian gave us hope," the family of the rescued pony commented on the post.

"Their courage, skill, and compassion saved our pony and spared our family unimaginable heartache. We will never forget what they did for us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

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