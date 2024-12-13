Pedestrian locked in 'kindergarten fight' with driver shares photo of obnoxious behavior: 'There are companies who would love to tow this away'

"There are companies who would love to tow this away for profit."

The internet has just about had it with drivers who park or drive without regard for anyone else.

A Redditor shared the latest example of an illegally parked car that they say led them and its driver to "basically beefing back and forth like its a kindergarten fight."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They described the saga and posted a photo of the offending motorist in a post to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

The title showed their mounting frustration: "This guy. I hate the way he blocks the pedestrian path. Every day."

In the picture, you can see the car blocking what the poster wrote was a painted crosswalk before the road was repaved.

The Redditor hadn't sat idly by. They claimed they've "left many notes," "folded his mirrors multiple times," and even "lifted his wipers" to no avail. With both sides seemingly dug in, the poster sought Reddit's feedback.

Unfortunately, the driver's stubborn parking habits are found around the world, where illegally parked cars block bike lanes or impede areas designed for walking. Places that seemingly don't facilitate walking only make things worse.

It all adds up to make walking not only a nuisance but also a dangerous proposition for pedestrians who may have to wade into traffic. Another group potentially losing out in a major way is people who use wheelchairs. The area blocked by the car is a wheelchair-accessible ramp, as Redditors pointed out.

There are major benefits to driving alternatives that motorists' selfish behaviors and poorly planned suburbs can discourage pedestrians from attaining. For example, walkers and cyclists can save money, lower their contributions to tailpipe pollution, and cut down on traffic congestion and noise.

Commenters on Reddit had their own ideas for justice.

One user proposed a set of solutions: "If it's a legal crosswalk on city roads, file with the police. If it's a one way on city roads, file with the police. If it's a private road, file with the owner."

Another Redditor noted that "there are companies who would love to tow this away for profit." They also offered the more mischievous solution of ordering "no parking" stickers that "look kind of official but the best bit is they are near impossible to remove."

A last tongue-in-cheek solution a user proposed was to "just walk right over the hood- easy fix," which Redditors also posted in GIF form.

