'Some residents reported feeling intimidated': Hundreds of peacocks invade seaside town

"They never say when people keep invading animals habitats."

A surreal wildlife video of a full-on peacock takeover in a seaside town in northern Italy is drawing attention online.

An Instagram video shared by ABC News (@ABCNews) shows footage of Punta Marina. According to text imposed over the footage, "over 100 peacocks have flocked to a coastal town in Italy, leaving residents trying to find humane ways to cope."

In the footage, people watch the vividly colored birds wandering through town in striking numbers. The video explains that the birds have been living in the area for years, but the COVID-19 lockdown allowed their population to skyrocket.

"Some residents reported feeling intimidated by the birds," the video's text read, "while others said they added to their town's charms."

That tension helps explain why the moment has resonated so widely online. To viewers, a town overrun with peacocks can seem fun. But for the people who actually live there, such a large flock can frequently damage gardens and uncomfortable encounters at close range.

"They destroy cars by attacking their own reflections, they poop sticky guano all over the sidewalks, making it dangerous to walk, and they block traffic," Rosanna Golfarelli, a bakery owner in the town, told CNN.

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There are also environmental concerns. Peacocks are not a natural part of the local coastal ecosystem. Any unbalanced animal population can place pressure on habitats and create new complications for people and wildlife. The birds have been spotted in other unusual places, too, prompting experts to worry that habitat loss and human activity may be changing their behavior.

Even an animal widely admired for its beauty can become a serious issue when its numbers begin to overwhelm a community. The situation is also a reminder that human-wildlife conflict does not always arrive in an obviously dramatic form.

Commenters seemed divided between awe, amusement, and sympathy.

"They are so beautiful," one wrote.

"They never say when people keep invading animals habitats," said another.

"I hope although they are an invasive species in Italy, there is a way to control the population and coexist with them," a third added.

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