Nonprofit makes transformational land deal with Indigenous tribe: 'Today marks a watershed moment'

A nonprofit has transferred stewardship of hundreds of acres of land, empowering an Indigenous tribe to preserve sacred traditions as well as preserve forests, waterways, wetlands, and other crucial habitats.

The Trust for Public Land announced Jan. 27 that the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia now possesses 870 acres of ancestral homeland along the Rappahannock River. The acreage had been under the care of The Nature Conservancy since the 1970s.

Operating in 81 countries and territories, TNC works to protect and conserve ecosystems that support life on Earth, including 10 billion acres of oceans, 620,000 miles of rivers, and 1.6 acres of land — the damage of which would collapse our food systems. It also partners with Indigenous peoples and Native American tribes to return stewardship of ancestral lands.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia received recognition as one of the commonwealth's 11 state-recognized tribes in 2010, and it is working to obtain federal recognition, which would increase its resources to preserve cultural traditions and give it greater authority over the land.

"Today marks a watershed moment in the modern history of the Patawomeck people as we officially take on the sacred responsibility of stewarding this land where our ancestors once trod," Chief Charles Bullock told TPL, which assisted with the transfer. "This property will be instrumental in maintaining our traditional cultural practices and instilling a deep connection to the lands and waters of our home within future generations of our citizens."

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation — established to increase public access to outdoor spaces, protect working farms and forests, and support other socially beneficial initiatives — was also involved in the process, and it holds a conservation easement on the land.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Patawomeck Tribe in stewarding these ancestral lands," VOF Executive Director Brett Glymph said. "We look forward to strengthening this partnership and ensuring that the tribe's rich heritage is preserved."

TPL has been working with Native and Tribal groups since 1997 to protect and return ancestral lands and waters, including burial grounds, fishing sites, and areas that produce traditional foods and medicines.

"We believe that every tribe should have a homeland where they can receive the benefits of access to nature, the outdoors, and their culture," TPL Virginia senior project manager Lynda Frost said. "We are honored to work alongside the Patawomeck Tribe to ensure the preservation of sacred lands for future generations."

