Customer sends in battered 10-year-old backpack and Patagonia returns it with a new zipper for the cost of shipping

"10 years of weekly use and washing machine abuse — the fact that it's still structurally sound says everything."

For the mere price of shipping, a Patagonia customer was able to get a heavily used backpack repaired instead of buying a replacement. That was catnip for the r/BuyItForLife subreddit that loves products that can take the hits and keep on coming back.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the owner wrote, "I've had this backpack for over 10 years. Used weekly for work."

They said wear showed up mostly on the outer zipper, where everyday use and even pencils had created holes. The pull tabs had also worn down over time and eventually snapped off. They noted they commonly tossed the bag in the washing machine to boot.

To see if the backpack could be salvaged, the owner mailed it to Patagonia rather than tossing it out.

"All I paid for was shipping," they revealed. "I got it back after about 10 weeks with a new zipper and pull tabs."

The post yielded over 1,000 upvotes and 100 comments, with some readers noticing the turnaround time was a little lengthy.

"10 weeks is brutal. but totally worth it for a free repair," one commenter wrote. "Just remember to use a mesh laundry bag next time so the agitator doesn't chew up the zippers again."

Another took a more forgiving view of the timeline: "I'd say it's pretty quick for a free program, especially since they fixed the original rather than give them a new one."

Why does it matter?

The repair kept the backpack in use instead of sending it off for replacement. Commenters pointed to both the bag's durability and the value of a repair program that actually follows through.

"10 years of weekly use and washing machine abuse -- the fact that it's still structurally sound says everything," a commenter wrote. "Patagonia repair is genuinely one of the few programs that delivers on what it promises."

Others shared similar experiences with long-lasting gear.

"I have a 20 year old down coat from Patagonia, thing refuses to die... sent it in for a repair expecting to pay for a new zipper," another commenter said. "A few weeks later it came back good to go with a new zipper. No charge."

Some readers also noted how unusual that kind of support can be. Other brands have offered similar programs in the past, but later scaled them back after warranty abuse, making dependable repair options less common.

As landfills pile up with old gear and clothing, it's refreshing to see the brand is willing to repair items. It also bucks the trend of fast fashion and low-quality items with products that can seemingly last a lifetime.

What can I do?

Manufacturer repair programs can cost less than replacing an item. A busted zipper, broken pull tab, or torn seam can sometimes be fixed without buying a new bag or jacket.

Free or low-cost repair programs can take time, particularly if the company is repairing the original item instead of simply sending out a new one.

"As the saying goes - there's fast, good, and cheap. But you only get 2," one commenter put it.

Basic care can help extend the life of gear before repairs are needed. That, paired with targeting brands that build durable gear with good repair programs, is a great way to replicate the OP's experience.

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