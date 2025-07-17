  • Business Business

Experts issue warning about worsening crisis caused by fashion industry: 'Only a matter of time'

The negative effects of this industry are numerous.

by Misty Layne
The negative effects of this industry are numerous.

Photo Credit: iStock

AZO Cleantech has reported that major cities in Australia are on track to reach landfill capacity by 2030 due to the influx of disposable goods from fast-fashion brands in the Australian market.

What's happening?

The increase of fast fashion brands and their cheap, disposable clothing has created what may soon be a crisis in landfills across Australia. Perth's landfill is likely to reach capacity in 2025, while Sydney's landfill is on track to be full by 2030, per AZO Cleantech.

In addition to the increased textile waste created by fast fashion are issues with individual consumer recycling. Wishcycling, or incorrect but well-intentioned recycling, occurs when confused consumers put incorrect materials in recycling bins. This results in contaminated batches, which then end up in landfills, AZO Cleantech reported. Currently, around 21% of recycled materials in Australia end up in landfills instead of being properly recycled. 

Why is this concerning?

Fast fashion may be all the rage, but the negative effects of this industry are numerous. 

Fast fashion clothing is often inexpensive, but that's only because companies intentionally design this clothing to fall apart sooner rather than later. This quick breakdown of clothing forces consumers to purchase new items regularly, resulting in higher costs over time and increased profits for fast fashion brands. 

Because consumers often toss fast fashion clothing into the garbage bin, the fast fashion industry generates a monumental amount of textile waste each year. Not only does this mean landfills run out of space more quickly, but it also means chemicals and microplastics leach into the soil, water, and air as these products degrade.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Then, there's the matter of landfills running out of room. When this happens, a city's garbage must find a new home before it starts piling up in and contaminating public spaces. 

What's being done about Australian landfills?

The Australian government will soon pass mandatory packaging regulations, according to AZO Cleantech. These regulations will require all businesses trading in the country to comply with sustainability standards, in an effort to reduce waste going to landfills. Most likely, these standards will require all packaging to be either compostable or recyclable, with specific requirements for packaging being created from recycled content. The new regulations will also likely ban harmful chemicals in packaging.

Companies trading in Australia will need to overhaul the entire way they package products to comply with these standards, or else they'll be charged a fine based on how their packaging impacts the environment.

Mike Twemlow, senior sustainability manager at Edge Impact, a leading sustainability consulting firm, told AZO Cleantech: "The government is done waiting, it's only a matter of time before the compliance crackdowns are here."

What should America do to fight plastic pollution?

Stricter regulations on companies 🏛️

Better recycling ♻️

More bans on single-use items 🚫

All of the above 💯

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x