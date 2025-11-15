Authorities discover shocking illegal cargo stuffed into car — here's what they found

Cross-border collaborations are critical in stopping this type of crime.

Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh uncovered a major wildlife trafficking operation and rescued hundreds of endangered parrots found crammed into cages and plastic bags.

What's happening?

As The Times of India reported, police arrested two suspected wildlife traffickers and recovered 650 endangered parrots from a car in a joint operation by a state special task force, the forest department, and local police.

Officers found seven cages and four plastic bags stuffed with rose-ringed parakeets and plum-headed parakeets, both protected species under Indian law.

According to a local assistant superintendent of police, 295 parrots were found alive, while 355 had died from suffocation and mishandling.

According to the Zoological Society of London, wildlife trafficking is the fourth-biggest illegal activity worldwide, and the bust is one of many that have taken place globally.

Why is parrot smuggling concerning?

The demand for exotic parrots actively threatens wildlife populations, public health, and communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

In India and across global ecosystems, parrots maintain healthy forests, spread seeds, and control pests. In turn, they support agriculture and local economies.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime noted that wildlife traffickers create biosecurity and health risks by introducing new species, parasites, and pathogens that can harm humans, native wildlife, and agricultural systems.

The illegal trade of wildlife also fuels corruption and crime, and it can deteriorate trust in public institutions and environmental protection laws, along with those who enforce them, intended to keep both people and wildlife safe.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Indian authorities are increasing their enforcement efforts, and the state of Kerala has even amended the country's Central Wildlife Protection Act to reduce the likelihood of human-animal conflict and be more community-centered, according to the Deccan Herald.

Internationally, organizations like Interpol work to dismantle cross-border trafficking networks and track illegal shipments.

Interpol reported in October that after a large-scale initiative, 225 environmental criminals in the Americas were arrested, 138 of whom were involved in wildlife trafficking. These kinds of cross-border collaborations are critical in stopping wildlife capture at the source.

The most significant way individuals can counter wildlife smuggling is by refusing to purchase exotic pets and unusual items that may come from endangered species, such as feathers, bones, shells, and horns.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.