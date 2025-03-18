Outraged resident shares photos of atrocious scene discovered at local playground: 'It was difficult explaining to my daughter'

One of the worst kinds of person you can be is one who acts recklessly and selfishly without regard for the health and well-being of those around you.

Recently, someone of this ilk caused a furor, as seen via a recent post on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post said: "Someone decided to pour over 10 gallons of used motor oil on the ground and equipment at a local park. It happened overnight with no immediate witnesses, security cameras were down. … It's closed indefinitely while they take ground samples. The city has already stated they may need to dig up all the mulch and rubber beds due to contamination."

It kind of goes without saying why something like this is detrimental and, ahem, infuriating.

Firstly, it makes the park and playground unusable, as parents aren't going to let their children play around dangerous chemicals. The chemicals in motor oil and the sheer amount of it poured in this park have the potential to destroy much of its flora.

About the severity of the incident, one commenter wrote this with the name of the subreddit in mind: "'Mildly' isn't the right word here."

Whether it is local neighborhood playgrounds or bigger parks, cases of vandalism hurt the local environment and the people who are respectfully trying to enjoy them. Commenters on the Reddit post agreed.

"Makes no sense," a popular comment read. "Making a public amenity unusable and making kids suffer because you can. Awful." The original poster responded here, lamenting that "it was difficult explaining to my daughter that some people are just terrible. Sad life lesson, I guess."

Another user wrote: "There is literally zero benefit to doing this besides hurting your fellow neighbors and community members."

