Dashcam captures horrifying moment panther lunges at truck driver: 'Mauled the victim's head before running away'

A black panther mauled a truck driver in Malaysia while he was pulled over on the side of a road.

The man suffered severe injuries to his face and head as a result of the attack, which another driver captured on a dashboard camera.

What's happening?

As The Rakyat Post reported, the panther attack occurred along a road near Bukit Tangga, Negeri Sembilan.

A driver's dashcam recorded the encounter, which went viral on social media. The video depicts the panther running across the road after attacking the driver. The driver fell to the ground before getting back to his feet again.

Serangan harimau akar/kumbang/hitam (korang pilih la mana yang betul) di Bukit Tangga katanya.



Lokasi tu antara spot aku shoot content. Selama ni aku pernah terfikir risiko binatang liar, nampaknya betul la jangkaan aku.



Harap mangsa dipermudahkan urusan dan diberikan kekuatan… pic.twitter.com/b98hEPhTiv — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) April 3, 2025

"The victim was suspected to have been attacked when he exited the vehicle to relieve himself at the location," Faizal Izham Pikri, local director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said. "Investigations by the police found a panther, believed to have come out from the nearby jungle. The panther mauled the victim's head before running away into the jungle across the road. The victim was then taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar to be treated."

Why are wild animal attack stories important?

Many terrifying human-wildlife encounters occur because people provoke animals or get too close while attempting to take photos. However, wildlife attacks can happen for a variety of reasons and catch even innocent victims off guard.

Animal attacks can frequently be attributed to human population growth and urban expansion, which destroys wildlife habitats and brings animals and people closer together. Resource shortages due to the changing global climate also make it more challenging for animals to find food, water, and shelter where they live.

However, conserving wildlife habitats and protecting the environment from human interference can reduce the likelihood of dangerous interactions. Meanwhile, conservation efforts promote biodiversity in natural areas and help ecosystems thrive as nature intended.

How can we peacefully coexist with wildlife?

Following the event with the man and panther in Malaysia, the wildlife department began monitoring and patrolling the area for additional wildlife activity. It also provided support to the victim.

There was no indication about what prompted the panther to attack. This story is a terrifying reminder that we must stay vigilant about wildlife's potential threats, even in populated areas.

Coexisting peacefully with wildlife largely depends on respecting natural boundaries and understanding animal behavioral patterns to ensure their and our safety.

Always be mindful of your surroundings and maintain plenty of space when you see wild animals. Report wildlife sightings near populated areas to local authorities. Also, consider sharing your sightings on social media to warn others about risks in your area.

