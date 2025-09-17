Experts celebrate new law impacting unique coral reef area: 'This is very important for us'

"The passage of the law is an essential step."

The coral reefs in the southeastern Philippines around Panaon Island are now a legally protected seascape after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., approved the Panaon Island Protected Seascape Law, as reported by Mongabay.

Ricarte Estrella, mayor of Pintuyan, explained, "This is very important for us to strengthen protection of our marine resources, not only for us today but also for future generations."

A 2020 expedition by Oceana found that the waters around Panaon Island had three times the national average of coral, and marine life was thriving. They also found plastic pollution and evidence of destructive fishing practices.

The area was also found to be important for marine animals. It is part of the migration route for whale sharks that are endangered and is the habitat for other threatened species, including the endangered Philippine ducks and sea turtles, so a need to protect the area was realized.

Nikka Oquias, the campaign lead of Oceana's marine protected area, explained how critical the 151,200-acre region is for marine animals, stating, "Its waters are teeming with life and provide important breeding and nursery ground for fish, allowing marine life and people to thrive."

Coral reefs are critical to the health of the planet, as they are among the most diverse ecosystems on Earth, providing a home for marine life and fish, and creating areas of biodiversity that help maintain healthy oceans.

Coral reefs also protect coastlines, helping buffer against the energy from waves, storms, and floods. This protection can help prevent erosion as well as habitat and property destruction.

Beyond the environmental benefits, coral reefs are also an economic benefit, supporting local economies by attracting tourists and fisheries. They are also a source for scientific research surrounding potential medical breakthroughs as scientists develop treatments and drugs from coral reef organisms to treat a range of diseases.

The laws protecting the coral reefs near Panaon Island will include speed limits for ships and specific guidelines for commercial activities. Different areas will be designated for stricter regulations than others.

Estrella said, "The passage of the law is an essential step to implement conservation measures to ensure long-term, well-managed ecosystems."

