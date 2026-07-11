First pale swallow-wort found in Wisconsin prompts urgent push to stop its spread

Adult monarch butterflies may lay eggs on pale swallow-wort, but the caterpillars that hatch do not survive.

A newly detected invasive vine has put parts of Wisconsin on alert, and state officials say acting quickly is paramount as it could be the difference between a small outbreak and a long-term ecological problem.

Wisconsin's first known pale swallow-wort populations have been confirmed by the Department of Natural Resources in Shawano and Oconto counties.

What happened?

According to NBC26, the detections came from an area near Krakow where Oconto and Shawano counties meet. The sightings were first entered into the Early Detection and Distribution Mapping System, or EDDMapS, by the Timberland Invasives Partnership.

State officials said "rapid response is critical to prevent the species from becoming established in Wisconsin," especially because these sightings mark the "first-known populations in the state."

Although pale swallow-wort is related to milkweed, it does not play the same helpful role in local habitats. The DNR said the climbing vine can overrun forests and grasslands, crowding out native vegetation and making it harder for native species to survive.

Once invasive vines gain a foothold, they can spread aggressively and become far more expensive and time-consuming to control.

Why does it matter?

Officials say the plant can become a dead end for monarch butterflies: adults may lay eggs on pale swallow-wort, but the caterpillars that hatch do not survive.

Monarchs are part of a pollinator web that supports healthy landscapes, backyard gardens, and agricultural systems. When invasive species upset that balance, communities can end up dealing with degraded habitat, higher land-management costs, and weaker local biodiversity.

Under Wisconsin's invasive species rules, pale swallow-wort is classified as prohibited, meaning it is illegal in the state to transport, introduce, or possess it.

What's being done?

Anyone who thinks they may have found pale swallow-wort should email the DNR at Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov with clear photos of the plant and its location. Reports can also be filed through EDDMapS.

Catching a new invasive species early can give land managers a much better chance of containing it before it spreads.

Residents can also help by learning to recognize the vines, avoiding the spread of suspect plants, and checking yards or natural areas for anything that appears to be overtaking nearby vegetation. Even a single report with photos can help experts verify a sighting quickly.

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