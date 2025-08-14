Experts sound alarm over disturbing phenomenon in mountain regions: 'Our children are drinking poison'

Mountain regions have experienced temperatures above 118°F, turning the ancient ice into torrents of meltwater.

Pakistan is facing an escalating crisis as rising global temperature accelerates glacier melt across the country's northern regions, according to an article in the Friday Times.

These massive ice formations are retreating at alarming rates, contributing to deadly flooding.

What's happening?

Pakistan is home to over 7,000 glaciers outside the polar regions, more than anywhere else in the world.

The Passu glacier in the northern part of the country shrunk 10% between 1977 and 2014, according to New Lines Magazine, and it continues retreating around four meters (about 13 feet) every month.

The Friday Times noted that mountain regions have experienced temperatures above 118 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the ancient ice into torrents of meltwater.

As New Lines detailed, over 3,000 glacial lakes have formed as a result of this rapid melting, with at least 33 considered at high risk of bursting, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These glacial lake outburst floods can unleash water and debris within hours, devastating everything in their path. In fact, a July outburst destroyed homes in the village of Hassanabad, per the Friday Times.

There are further flooding risks, too. The publication noted that a more intense monsoon season in Punjab province in 2025 brought 124% heavier rains when compared to 2024.

In coastal areas like Rehri Goth, a lack of storm drains meant residents had to wade through a mix of seawater and industrial waste after heavy rainfall in July.

"Our children are drinking poison," one local fisherman told the Friday Times, referring to the toxic water supplies created when floods overwhelm drainage systems.

Why is glacial melt concerning?

The melting threatens Pakistan's water security and public health. As a nation, Pakistan contributes less than 1% of total global carbon pollution, according to European Union data shared by CNN, yet it bears disproportionate climate impacts.

Contaminated water poses another immediate threat — when glacial floods mix with sewage or industrial chemicals, they can poison drinking wells and can spread diseases.

Pakistan's glaciers feed the Indus River system, which provides water for around 180 million people, according to research published in the American Journal of Public Health.

As these ice reserves disappear, the Friday Times warned that the river faces permanent drought. With 90% of agricultural irrigation supported by the Indus, that could collapse regional agriculture.

What's being done about glacial melt?

Pakistan has launched early warning systems to protect vulnerable communities, according to New Lines.

A partnership between the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme is installing 50 automatic weather stations and over 400 sensors across 24 valleys to monitor glacial lake conditions, able to alert residents before dangerous glacial flooding occurs.

On a larger scale, addressing our climate crisis requires global action to reduce planet-warming pollution. Pakistan's glacial melt offers a preview of the devastating effects of increasing global temperatures.

Every little action helps, and learning more about critical climate issues can help to empower you with knowledge and inspire meaningful changes in your daily life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



