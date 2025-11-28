Indigenous tribe living deep in Amazon rainforest fends off outside forces: 'We are the hidden people'

Deep in Ecuador's Amazon rainforest, the Kichwa people of Pakayaku are quiet yet fierce protectors of the world.

According to Mongabay, their mission is to protect their ancestral land from mining, logging, and oil drilling. For generations, this small Indigenous community has shielded more than 70,000 hectares of pristine rainforest from destruction. They are proof that locals can be one of the most powerful tools for environmental protection.

The community's philosophy, built on humility, loyalty, and dignity, guides every action they take to safeguard the forest.

As Sacha Gayas, a leader and defender of the land, told Mongabay, "We are the hidden people."

For her, this means protecting the forest not only as a resource but as a living relative. Decades ago, Pakayaku realized that logging and mining could threaten their spiritual and physical survival.

To stop illegal logging and mining, Pakayaku established the Hurihuri guardian program. This program includes a team of male and female forest protectors who patrol the territory with carved palm-wood spears. Their vigilance has kept industry out for over 20 years, even as government-backed projects expand elsewhere.

"They protect the ecosystem as their only means of survival," explains Basilio Suárez, a technician who works with neighboring communities.

The Amazon is the Earth's lungs, absorbing billions of tons of carbon dioxide each year. When it's cut down, the planet loses that protection and is more vulnerable to overheating. Scientists warn that the rainforest is "speeding toward a tipping point" where it could begin releasing more carbon than it stores.

The Pakayaku's work slows that process. By keeping extractive industries out and focusing on sustainable projects, like planting 250,000 cacao trees integrated with native plants, they are preserving biodiversity while creating economic opportunities for 250 families.

Despite threats from illegal miners and national policies favoring extraction, the community remains autonomous.

Under the leadership of President Ángel Santi and women's guard captain Gracia Malaver, the Pakayaku have formalized their guardian program and mapped out a long-term "plan of life." This economic, educational, and environmental blueprint is rooted in Kichwa knowledge with the goal of maintaining independence through sustainable agriculture, eco-education, and forest protection.

Other groups across the Amazon, like scientists and Indigenous teams, are joining forces to preserve wildlife corridors and restore degraded land. These initiatives, alongside Pakayaku's work, show that real solutions come from the ground up.

So, while their story may be hidden in the jungle, their impact on their forest protects us all.

