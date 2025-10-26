Experts thrilled as rare 'painted' creature returns from years-long absence: 'Wonderful news'

Officials at a national park in northeast India are celebrating after a large bird returned for the first time in four years.

Ani News reported that the painted stork has been sighted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park once more. The field director of the park, Dr. Sonali Ghosh, noted the presence of a pair of storks marked "a significant ornithological record for the park. The timing of this sighting is significant, as it coincides with the arrival of winter migratory birds in Kaziranga."

The painted stork is so called because of the splash of pink on its tertial feathers. They are found all across the Indian subcontinent and in eastern China, Myanmar, and Thailand. The main threat to these wetland birds is habitat loss and egg collection. Fortunately, their numbers are increasing, and they are no longer listed as near threatened by the IUCN's Red List. However, as they are non-migratory, painted storks are more vulnerable than most species to any disruption to their habitats.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to Animalia, the painted stork plays a key role in the wetland ecosystem as a predator of small amphibians, fish, insects, and reptiles. They are monogamous and caring parents; on hot days, they use their wings to shade their nests.

The news is a potent example of how effective local conservation work can be. Conducting thorough research and implementing tools like trail cameras can help experts gauge population health and document rehabilitation impacts.

Protected lands give rare and vulnerable species the space they need to recover and ultimately thrive once more. Ensuring more species survive increases biodiversity and helps secure our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

A post on social media by the chief minister of Assam welcomed the news of the stork's return as "Another win for conservation efforts."

The post prompted multiple thoughtful comments in agreement. One reply said, "Wonderful news! Nature always rewards sincere conservation efforts." Another wanted to give credit where it was due: "Kudos to the forest and wildlife teams working tirelessly to restore balance."

"The skies of Kaziranga come alive again. A gentle reminder that nature rewards care, patience, and protection," was another heartfelt response to the good news.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.