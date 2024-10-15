Homeowner seeks guidance on cleaning up 'toxic' mess left by hired contractors: 'This is super illegal'

"Why do people do this?"

A homeowner was devastated after professional painters dumped paint around their trees, threatening nearby plants and pets.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner shared a photo of blue paint pooling in a yard between a tree and a fence.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What are my options here?" the homeowner asked r/TreeLaw followers. "Lots of liquid. Also toxic for our doggos."

Whether painting a house, a fence, or creating an artistic masterpiece, pouring paint or paint water outside is a bad idea.

Many types of paint contain toxins that can contaminate the soil and potentially contaminate groundwater. When paint seeps into natural water sources, it can impact aquatic life and drinking water supplies.

Paint contains chemicals and pigments that can disrupt natural ecosystems by clogging fish gills and reducing oxygen levels in waterways. Paints containing manganese, cobalt, and cadmium are more toxic to animals, people, and the environment than other types of paint.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A better approach to disposing of paint is to allow it to dry and then throw away the paint residue according to the recommendations of your local municipality or waste disposal facility. You can pour paint water through a coffee filter over a container to catch the paint solids and filter out most chemicals before disposal. A drain screen also works well for catching paint solids.

It is very possible to paint sustainably without creating unnecessary pollution and risks. Eco-friendly, reflective paints can help reduce home heating and cooling costs, and photovoltaic paint can even generate solar energy.

Many Reddit users believed the hired painters from this post should have known better than to dump paint outside and should be held accountable for their polluting actions.

"Report the company to the county/city," one recommended. "This is super illegal, and most states will hit them with a hefty fine for dumping hazardous waste illegally."

Another user suggested: "Contact the company and demand they clean it up! Also, let them know you'll hold them responsible if your trees die or your dogs get sick/die."

"Like it's not even hard to dispose of paint properly," another Redditor commented. "Literally, just leave the can open until it's dried out. Peel out of can. Recycle can and dispose of solidified paint. Why do people do this?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.