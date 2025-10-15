Drought-stricken US region gets last-minute relief: 'It's a do-or-die without it'

"Especially on a year like this, we all gave up some."

Montana's Painted Rocks Reservoir benefited from late summer rains and will be able to support local irrigation for a little bit longer, as reported by KULR.

"For us to extend the season, it's a do-or-die without it," said Randy Maxwell, a Painted Rocks irrigator and member of the Painted Rocks Water Users Association.

The summer rains boosted below-average water levels in the reservoir. JR Inman, president of the Painted Rocks Water Users Association, estimated that the rains provided 40 additional days of water for fishermen and irrigators. The state of Montana leases the water to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Painted Rocks Water Users Association.

The reservoir had been very low all summer long, weakening stream flows. According to KULR, Inman originally predicted that the water supply would be cut off three weeks earlier than the cutoff date in 2024, but the late summer rains helped extend the date through mid-September.

The rain did not raise the reservoir to an optimal level, but it allowed a greater flow to the rivers than was previously expected and alleviated local irrigation anxieties.

Generally speaking, reservoir levels play key roles in providing water and electricity to local populations, supplying water, and generating hydropower. When reservoir levels are low, it can result in reduced water levels for communities. This can affect agriculture, energy supply, and daily water use.

Reservoirs are also important to local environments, supporting local ecosystems by managing water flow. When levels are low, it can disrupt the balance of the ecosystems and make them more vulnerable to extreme weather events.

The level of the Painted Rocks Reservoir is important because it plays a primary role in providing water to farms that grow food and to streams, affecting the health of the trout populations.

Both FWP and the Painted Rocks Water Users Association had to cut down on their water usage. "Especially on a year like this, we all gave up some," explained Maxwell, per KULR. "We didn't take everything that we had so we could maintain (the reservoir) level."

The late summer rains were great news for the Painted Rocks Reservoir and the community.

