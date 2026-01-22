Officials issue warning as new findings surface about eerie global phenomenon: 'It's going to be a problem'

Rising sea levels are slowly and quietly reshaping coastlines, threatening communities built along and around them. One institution, the Pā'ia Youth & Cultural Center, is relocating.

What's happening?

Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative reported that officials are planning to rebuild the center farther inland.

The Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center is located near Baldwin Beach Park on Maui's North Shore. The park itself has endured repeated flooding and shoreline retreat.

Globally, ocean levels are rising, and storms are growing stronger, largely due to rising global temperatures. The sea level in Hawaiʻi has risen five inches since 1970, according to the State of Hawaiʻi Climate Change Portal.

Benjamin Rachunas, the managing director of the center, says that time is of the essence, per the news report. While programs haven't been affected just yet, he noted that: "Fast-forward 10 years, it's going to be a problem."

The situation is part of a larger trend of coastal erosion and flooding events threatening homes, schools, roads, and livelihoods across the Pacific and beyond. This slow-moving crisis is being fueled by the burning of coal, oil, and gas, and global temperature increases.

Distant events also add pressure. In Greenland, scientists found that extreme ice melt episodes have nearly doubled in recent decades, accelerating sea level rise. Meanwhile, the Arctic has seen more frequent marine heat waves, which melt sea ice faster. These global changes driven by human activity contribute to rising seas that can affect communities like Pā'ia.

Why is this important?

Coastal communities have had to adapt to their new normal of experiencing coastal flooding from time to time. The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Portal noted that the state only experienced two instances of flooding due to high tide between 1970 and 1980. Between 2010 and 2020, there were 40 flood days.

Flooding, saltwater intrusion, and erosion undermine local economies and displace entire neighborhoods. In coastal states like Hawaiʻi, Florida, and Louisiana, billions of dollars in property and cultural heritage are at risk as the ocean continues to creep inland and flood cities.

What's being done about it?

In Maui, plans are moving forward to relocate the youth center while developing long-term adaptation measures such as elevated activity spaces and "breakaway walls" to let water through when needed, per the news report. The youth center will be raising funds that will make it flood-ready, lessening potential damage to the structure.

Globally, scientists emphasize that reducing the burning of oil, coal, and gas is essential to slowing this phenomenon. Shifting toward cleaner, more affordable energy sources can help limit temperature increases and ease pressure on vulnerable coastlines.

On a personal level, some of the best long-term steps include improving household resilience, staying informed about coastal risks, and learning more about critical environmental issues.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.