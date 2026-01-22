  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning as new findings surface about eerie global phenomenon: 'It's going to be a problem'

The situation is part of a larger trend.

by Geri Mileva
Rising sea levels are reshaping coastlines, threatening communities such as the Pā'ia Youth & Cultural Center in Hawai'i.

Photo Credit: iStock

Rising sea levels are slowly and quietly reshaping coastlines, threatening communities built along and around them. One institution, the Pā'ia Youth & Cultural Center, is relocating.

What's happening?

Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative reported that officials are planning to rebuild the center farther inland.

The Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center is located near Baldwin Beach Park on Maui's North Shore. The park itself has endured repeated flooding and shoreline retreat. 

Globally, ocean levels are rising, and storms are growing stronger, largely due to rising global temperatures. The sea level in Hawaiʻi has risen five inches since 1970, according to the State of Hawaiʻi Climate Change Portal.

Benjamin Rachunas, the managing director of the center, says that time is of the essence, per the news report. While programs haven't been affected just yet, he noted that: "Fast-forward 10 years, it's going to be a problem."

The situation is part of a larger trend of coastal erosion and flooding events threatening homes, schools, roads, and livelihoods across the Pacific and beyond. This slow-moving crisis is being fueled by the burning of coal, oil, and gas, and global temperature increases.

Distant events also add pressure. In Greenland, scientists found that extreme ice melt episodes have nearly doubled in recent decades, accelerating sea level rise. Meanwhile, the Arctic has seen more frequent marine heat waves, which melt sea ice faster. These global changes driven by human activity contribute to rising seas that can affect communities like Pā'ia.

Why is this important?

Coastal communities have had to adapt to their new normal of experiencing coastal flooding from time to time. The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Portal noted that the state only experienced two instances of flooding due to high tide between 1970 and 1980. Between 2010 and 2020, there were 40 flood days.

Flooding, saltwater intrusion, and erosion undermine local economies and displace entire neighborhoods. In coastal states like Hawaiʻi, Florida, and Louisiana, billions of dollars in property and cultural heritage are at risk as the ocean continues to creep inland and flood cities.

What's being done about it?

In Maui, plans are moving forward to relocate the youth center while developing long-term adaptation measures such as elevated activity spaces and "breakaway walls" to let water through when needed, per the news report. The youth center will be raising funds that will make it flood-ready, lessening potential damage to the structure.

Globally, scientists emphasize that reducing the burning of oil, coal, and gas is essential to slowing this phenomenon. Shifting toward cleaner, more affordable energy sources can help limit temperature increases and ease pressure on vulnerable coastlines.

Do you think America could ever get all of its power from clean energy?

No way 👎

Not for at least 25 years 🙇

Not for at least 50 years 🧓

We could do it pretty soon 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

On a personal level, some of the best long-term steps include improving household resilience, staying informed about coastal risks, and learning more about critical environmental issues.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x