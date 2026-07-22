Paddleboarder spots a pipistrelle bat swimming in a river, and an unusual rescue follows

A day on the water turned into an unexpected wildlife rescue after a paddleboarder spotted something most people would never expect to see in a river: a tiny bat struggling to swim.

What happened?

Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) recounted the rescue in an Instagram post. According to Wildlife Aid, "When a member of the public set out for a relaxing day on their paddleboard, they spotted the last thing they expected to see swimming in the river."

The animal was a pipistrelle bat, a very small species not usually associated with open-water rescues. Wildlife Aid added, "This is probably one of the most unusual rescue stories we've heard."

The organization also shared a photo showing the bat gently cradled in a rescuer's hands.

"PLOT TWIST: your next paddleboarding buddy is a bat," the caption says.

Why does it matter?

The paddleboarder was not out looking for an animal to rescue, but noticing something out of place and responding quickly may have improved the bat's chances of survival.

Bats support ecosystems in several ways, including by controlling insect populations.

Wildlife emergencies do not always look dramatic or obvious. Sometimes they appear as a strange movement in the water or an animal in a place it clearly should not be.

What can I do?

If you encounter wildlife in distress, contacting a licensed wildlife rescue or rehabilitation organization in your area is usually the best first step. These groups know how to handle injured or exhausted animals safely and legally.

That is especially important when it comes to bats. People should avoid handling them with bare hands, both for their own safety and to reduce stress on the animal. If immediate action is necessary, keeping pets and bystanders away while waiting for professional guidance can help prevent the situation from getting worse.

Outdoor enthusiasts can also prepare ahead of time by saving the phone number of a local wildlife rescue organization before heading out on the water, to a park, or onto a trail. That small step can make it easier to respond quickly if something unexpected happens.

"Safely back at WAF, our veterinary nurse, Kayleigh, discovered the pip was coated in a strange sticky substance," the rescue wrote.

"After carefully cleaning him up and confirming he had no other injuries, Kayleigh placed him somewhere warm to recover from his rather unexpected swimming adventure."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.