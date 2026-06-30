English mother bat collapses on balcony after carrying pup nearly a third of her weight

Female common pipistrelles can spend weeks carrying their babies before the young are able to fly.

A rescued mother bat and her pup are drawing attention online after a wildlife organization shared how the exhausted animal ended up stranded on a balcony.

What happened?

The incident, Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) said on Instagram, began when a member of the public found a mother common pipistrelle on a balcony with her pup still clinging to her.

Wildlife Aid said the mother's exhaustion had become so severe that she was unable to fly.

"In fact, she had become so exhausted from carrying her pup that she could no longer fly," the caption said.

The group said female common pipistrelles can spend weeks carrying their babies before the young are able to fly on their own.

Rescuers then focused on helping the pair recover. Wildlife Aid said the mother and pup were "given food, warmth and a place to rest" so the adult could regain some strength.

They were moved the next day to the Surrey Bat Group for continued care.

Why does it matter?

Bats play an important role in local ecosystems, including serving as pollinators and helping keep insect populations in check. With many species threatened, rescues like this one can become increasingly important.

When a vulnerable animal ends up injured, exhausted, or stranded near homes, quick intervention from trained wildlife responders can make the difference between recovery and death.

What are people saying?

Wildlife Aid framed the moment with a line many parents would likely understand: "Motherhood is hard work, especially when your baby weighs almost a third of your body weight!"

The organization said the mother had been carrying her pup for weeks and joked that the "hard-working" bat was dealing with "a lot of extra baggage!"

Commenters were filled with appreciation for the rescuers.

"So wonderful they are receiving help they desperately need," one said. "I'm so grateful to the person who found them on their balcony."

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