Officials announce bold plan to protect iconic US coastline: 'A huge step forward'

Pacifica, California, just made history — and waves — with a bold new plan to protect its iconic coastline from the growing threat of sea-level rise.

On May 8, the California Coastal Commission officially certified Pacifica's updated Local Coastal Land Use Plan (LCLUP), a forward-thinking roadmap over a decade in the making.

As Public CEO detailed, it's the first plan of its kind in the state to directly confront sea-level rise locally — and it could serve as a model for coastal communities everywhere.

Pacifica, just south of San Francisco, has seen firsthand how intensifying coastal erosion, rising tides, and extreme weather can put infrastructure and homes at risk.

This updated plan lays out how the city will protect its beaches, homes, and roads — not just for today, but for generations to come.

Rather than waiting for disaster to strike, Pacifica is launching a proactive effort to adapt to these changes. With the LCLUP in place, the city is set to kick off two new programs: a Coastal Access and Resiliency Program and a Shoreline Adaptation Program, both set to begin in fiscal year 2025-26. These programs will focus on everything from updating hazard maps to guiding responsible development, and they'll continue to include local voices every step of the way.

What makes this plan so noteworthy is its collaborative approach. It took more than a dozen public meetings, extensive community input, and tight coordination with the Coastal Commission staff to strike the right balance between protecting natural resources, preserving property, and planning for the future.

"Achieving this milestone is a huge step forward for Pacifica," said Mayor Sue Beckmeyer, per Public CEO. "With the Local Coastal Land Use Plan, compromise will be expected of all of us. We will move forward together, step-by-step, to create proactive plans rather than reactive responses to our changing coastal conditions."

The Commission echoed that sentiment, with one member noting that the plan "lays a path for other coastal communities navigating similar issues."

As City Manager Kevin Woodhouse summed it up, the plan helps "to prepare for the future of Pacifica's coastline with forward-thinking policies and actions."

In short: this coastal city isn't backing down — it's stepping up. And the rest of us might want to take notes.

