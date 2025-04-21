  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make disturbing discovery after national park raid leads to multiple arrests: 'They weren't aware'

The National Forest Reserve Act of 1964 was established to preserve Thailand's reserved forests.

by Jennifer Kodros
The National Forest Reserve Act of 1964 was established to preserve Thailand’s reserved forests.

Photo Credit: iStock

Twenty-one people were arrested in Thailand's Pa Phu Nam Khem National Park for illegal logging.  

"The suspects confessed to the crime but claimed they weren't aware they were on national land," Police Lieutenant Jirabhop Bhuridej told the Bangkok Post

Bhuridej is the head of the Central Investigation Bureau, which led the operation. After receiving a tip from local villagers, they successfully apprehended the culprits along with five power saws, two backhoes, two trucks, four tractors, and eight liters of petrol, according to the Post.

The workers, who said they had been hired by unnamed individuals to chop down rubber trees, were charged with violating the National Forest Reserve Act of 1964 and illegal logging. They now await prosecution while in Bang Saphan police custody.

The National Forest Reserve Act of 1964 was established to preserve Thailand's reserved forests. Per the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization, forests cover nearly 32% of the country. Forests are complex ecosystems that many species call home. Trees play a crucial role in water cycles, air purification, and carbon storage — all of which affect climate change, which is why protecting these forested areas is so important.

Illegal logging is a worldwide issue. Brazilian environmental officials seized the equivalent of 5,000 trucks' worth of timber from one of the most heavily logged areas of the Amazon rainforest. Despite the EU ban in 2021, Poland has continued to import Myanmar teak wood and now faces pressure to crack down. Similarly, the Québec government is under fire for its lax policies in protecting the province's boreal forests.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Forest destruction is a crisis that impacts everyone. According to the WWF, there are only half as many trees in existence as there were before humans evolved, and 15 billion trees are chopped down every year worldwide. Most deforestation is credited to the production of meat, soy, and palm oil. Not eating meat a few times a week may not seem like a big deal, but it can make all the difference. Learning about and boycotting companies and brands that contribute to deforestation are another way to help reduce forest destruction. 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x