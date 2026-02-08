Experts celebrate ambitious project on beloved US coastline: 'The results have been promising'

One year later, the installation of oyster reef balls has had a positive impact on restoring the shoreline in Sebastian, Florida.

WQCS reported that a multi-habitat restoration project is taking place at Riverview Park. The Ocean Research and Conservation Association has implemented various techniques to protect and rebuild the shoreline while also making the area more biodiverse, according to the report.

Creating a "living shoreline" was a major part of the project, which involved planting crops and installing oyster reef balls to soften the intensity of waves crashing against the shoreline. These artificial reefs also provide the ideal habitat for oysters, which helps promote marine wildlife.

ORCA also replaced some sections of turfgrass with native plants, which will be better suited to absorb stormwater runoff.

Creating solutions for shoreline erosion is important to protect areas against flooding and rising water levels, which could harm properties, businesses, and people.

As temperatures rise around the globe, the risk of flooding and extreme weather becomes heightened, so protecting shorelines is vitally important to future-proof at-risk areas.

Centering nature-forward options such as living shorelines and native plants is the best way to create a long-lasting impact.

This project in Sebastian is one of many exciting initiatives looking to use sustainable methods to protect the future of communities near rivers and coastlines.

Elsewhere, 15,000 acres of California's South Bay are being regenerated. In Michigan, the Maple River became the first major river in the U.S. to be returned to its free-flowing state after manmade obstructions were removed in 2024.

Along with helping prevent future flooding issues, the natural transformation of Riverview Park creates a more vibrant green space for locals and visitors to enjoy.

"So far, the results have been promising," Natalie Stephens, a research assistant at ORCA, told WQCS. "We have seen evidence of shoreline accretion in as little as six months. We've also seen a large amount of oyster recruitment and growth on the reef balls at the one-year mark."

