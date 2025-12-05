Resident captures stunning video of unexpected visitor in backyard: 'So lucky'

"Why do I feel this is meant to be?"

There are many benefits to having a beautiful garden, including significant improvements to both mental and physical health.

But TikTok user JudyBaoGarden (@judybaogarden) posted a video showing another unexpected benefit of having lush plant life near your home.

In the footage, a family shares their excited reaction to an owl that has decided to spend some time in their lush-looking garden.

The caption reads, "Is it bad luck or good luck when an owl visits your garden?"

Rewilding your lawn with native plants comes with a wide variety of perks. First and foremost, you'll save money. Native plants require less water, which helps lower monthly bills. They also don't require the same costly, time-consuming maintenance that traditional lawns require.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous and go beyond simply conserving water. As the post clearly shows, native plants attract a wide variety of animals, boosting ecosystems.

This supports humans, as the plants attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep our food supply chain thriving. The Pollinator Partnership estimated that these creatures are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

This is only one of many instances of social media users showing the advantages of planting native plant gardens. One person took to Reddit to excitedly share how a large snapping turtle took up residence in their home garden. Another shared that even small spaces in urban areas filled with native plants can reap significant benefits for the community.

There are many great options for those looking to upgrade their yards with native plants. Buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping are all terrific choices. Incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement provides homeowners with these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original video shared in the joy of the poster.

One said, "So lucky. That is my favorite bird!"

Another added, "Why do I feel this is meant to be?"

