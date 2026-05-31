Owl trapped in soccer goal sparks wild chase through neighborhood before dramatic rescue

"I thought this was going to be an easy one, two, pick him up, get him out of there, but I was completely wrong."

An owl's rough afternoon at an Indiana soccer field turned into a community rescue effort — and then a neighborhood chase.

According to WANE 15, the Allen County Sheriff's Office said officers responded Sunday afternoon, May 24, to YMCA Park off Aboite Center Road after an owl became tangled in the netting of a soccer goal.

In a video shared by the sheriff's office, two deputies carefully worked to free the bird while trying not to worsen its condition. Afterward, it attempted to leave but could not get airborne because one wing was injured.

Officers then contacted Soarin' Hawk and Raptor Rehab for help.

Mila Myers, with Soarin' Hawk and Raptor Rehab, told WANE 15 she received a text saying deputies had gotten the owl out of the net, but the bird still had not flown away, so she headed to the scene.

Myers said that the owl took off multiple times, turning the effort into a "wild owl chase" through a nearby neighborhood before she finally threw a towel over the bird and safely secured it in a carrier for transport.

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"I thought this was going to be an easy one, two, pick him up, get him out of there, but I was completely wrong," she said.

Myers told WANE 15 the owl was released the following day, making it the fastest release she has seen in her year and a half with the rehab team.

This incident highlights how human activity contributes to potentially dangerous wildlife encounters in human-dominated spaces. Wild animals alter their behavior to adapt to pollution, habitat loss, and increasingly severe natural disasters at the expense of urban development.

If you come across wildlife in distress or physically trapped, the best move is to immediately contact wildlife officials and report the incident. Officials urge residents to keep their distance from wild animals and allow professionals to safely remove and relocate them in situations like these.

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