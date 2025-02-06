Viral video calls out exhausting trend overtaking community spaces: 'Why is it so common?'

It's not uncommon to find yourself in a public place, like a parking lot, and come across something annoying, frustrating, or downright infuriating.

A TikTok video, shared by molesrcool (@molesrcool), went viral showing large trucks parked in a manner that conjures such emotions. In some cases, the trucks are taking up two spots. In others, the trucks are partially or almost entirely blocking sidewalks.

The video is captioned: "Why is it so common to see giant pickup trucks taking space away from others?"

The first image is of a large truck with lifts backed into the middle of two spots in front of an apartment building. "Imagine you get home from a long day of work and try to park in front of your apartment," the commentator says, "only to see that the last available parking space is taken up by just half of a giant lifted pickup truck."

The next image shows a truck parked with the front tires on the sidewalk, obviously blocking a good chunk of it. With this, the TikToker asks: "Why is it so common to see giant pickup trucks doing parking jobs like this where they're taking space away from other people?"

In another image, a truck is backed up to the point that the bed and tow hitch are blocking all but a tiny sliver of a sidewalk. "This person managed to block the entire sidewalk with their bed and the tow hitch," they say. "Why do you even have the tow hitch on if you're not using it?"

He goes on to point out the fact that most truck owners rarely or never use their trucks for towing. An Axios survey showed that two-thirds of truck owners fall into this category, while a third admit they never or rarely even use their trucks for hauling. In fact, researchers say that the choice to drive large trucks is more about consumers' self-image than anything else, making these trucks wholly unnecessary for most of the people who drive them.

Besides the annoyance these trucks provide by taking up multiple parking spaces or blocking sidewalks, they're also more dangerous than older, smaller trucks. They're not only way heavier than they used to be, but the hoods are also much higher, increasing the front blind spot and decreasing the ability to see children, shorter adults, or people in wheelchairs in front of them.

They're also financially impractical. Large trucks generally get worse gas mileage than smaller vehicles and demand higher insurance premiums for a variety of reasons. While there are benefits to consumers choosing other forms of transportation like walking, biking, or mass transit, like spending less on gas and general maintenance for your vehicle, a large percentage of drivers with large trucks would enjoy those same benefits simply by choosing a smaller vehicle. And, of course, only taking up one parking spot and not blocking the sidewalk is much easier.

One person commented: "They don't care, that's the thought process."

