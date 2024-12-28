Video calls out frustrating trend overtaking US roadways: '[These] are worse for the world in every conceivable way'

They cause more damage to roads; they cause more pollution; they hurt more people.

A transportation expert broke down a frightening trend that is apparent on U.S. roadways, but not many people seem to talk about it.

TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) covered a ton of ground in 70 seconds, showing how oversized vehicles are contributing to the spiraling American way of life.

The creator started with a driver's photo of a massive Chevrolet dually in front of them in traffic, which obscured the sight of a Ford F-150 in front of it. They said the danger it created was especially bad since the vehicle was "probably being used like a minivan." (They proved that last point in another viral video.)

Next, molesrcool compared a "practical work vehicle" to a Ram 1500 TRX, which they called an "office commuter" (and incorrectly said it was lifted; commenters pointed out that the truck came from the factory like that). "The top of the hatchback here doesn't even come up to the bottom of the sideview mirror on the Ram," they said, "and that thing is being used to get groceries."

The uploader then showed a poorly parked Ford with wheels that extended well outside the profile of its body.

"Why are these wide wheels even legal? Why do we enable people to park like jerks?" they asked, moving on to an image of an absurdly huge GMC that couldn't fit into a streetside parking spot. "These giant lifted trucks are just worse for the world in every conceivable way that a car can be. They cause more damage to roads; they cause more pollution; they hurt more people.

"And it's all just for this cosplay of masculinity. This is just a placeholder personality for being a rugged cowboy."

The creator concluded by referencing the 1975 corporate average fuel economy standards, which included exemptions for large work trucks and sport utility vehicles. So, manufacturers focused on selling those instead of less-polluting cars.

The strategy worked, as molesrcool showed with a 2022 map of each state's most popular vehicle. In 42 states, it was the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F series, or Toyota RAV4. Only Florida's Toyota Corolla broke the mold.

(Rams topped the list in three western states, and the other states favored the Tesla Model Y, Honda CR-V, GMC Sierra, and Toyota Tacoma. Here's the latest map, which is not much different save for an uptick for the Model Y.)

Further proving the creator's point, the danger list goes on.

"I no longer have safe sight lines when biking on city streets because of these gigantic vehicles," one TikToker wrote.

"Their headlights are at eye level and are EXTREMELY BRIGHT," another user pointed out.

Someone else said: "I hate how they were allowed to get around pollution laws. In some European countries you have to pay a fee MONTHLY for the privilege of driving monster trucks such as these."

