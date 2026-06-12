After years of fearing snakes, Redditor nearly tears up after spotting one at ground level

"I can say with confidence I am not afraid of them anymore."

A Reddit user shared an encounter that highlighted just how much their fear of snakes had faded.

In a post on r/whatsthissnake, the user shared that after years of working to overcome ophidiophobia, they found themselves feeling excited by an encounter with a harmless watersnake — a stark contrast to the intense anxiety they once felt around the animals.

What happened?

The user described the small but meaningful breakthrough and included pictures of the snake.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I used to be absolutely terrified of snakes," they wrote.

Instead of continuing to avoid snakes, the poster said a quote they encountered — "fear is the absence of knowledge" — inspired them to start learning about the animals.

"It took years of watching YouTube videos and hanging out in this sub, but I can say with confidence I am not afraid of them anymore," they said.

The user said their monthly trips to a local arboretum have become an opportunity to spot snakes in the wild. The encounter with the watersnake was the closest they had ever been to one, marking a milestone in their journey from fear to fascination.

"I was so excited and immediately wanted to get a better look!" the user explained. "It sounds ridiculous, but I was legitimately on the verge of getting teary eyed because I never thought I would have the confidence and appreciation I have now for snakes."

Why does it matter?

As development continues to reshape habitats, more animal encounters are happening in parks, trails, gardens, and other places built or maintained by people. Learning which animals are dangerous and which are not can help prevent panic, avoid unnecessary harm to wildlife, and make outdoor spaces feel more accessible to everyone.

That is especially true for snakes, which are often misunderstood and killed out of fear.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to celebrate the poster's progress.

"I was legitimately on the verge of getting teary-eyed myself just reading about how far you've come," one user wrote. "It takes a tremendous amount of courage and persistence to overcome a phobia like you did, and you should be enormously proud."

"This is a really lovely share," another said. "Thanks for letting us in on your journey."

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