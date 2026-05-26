Redditor checks community cat shelter and finds a 'funny looking cat' with newborn babies tucked in pouch

"100% this is the sweetest thing I've seen all day."

A Redditor who set up an outdoor shelter for community cats got an unexpected surprise when they went to check it out.

They found a young opossum mom curled up asleep with newborn babies tucked in her pouch.

The discovery was shared in Reddit's r/opossums community. The poster explained that they initially thought they were looking at "a funny looking cat."

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Opossums often look for protected places to rest, especially when they're caring for young. In neighborhoods where natural denning spots are harder to find, human-built shelters can become appealing alternatives.

That kind of overlap is becoming more common as people create outdoor setups for pets or community animals while wildlife adapts to life around homes, streets, and yards.

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As human development changes landscapes and reduces natural cover, animals such as opossums are more likely to use porches, sheds, garages, and pet shelters for safety. Encounters like this are often less about animals "invading" human spaces and more about wildlife making do with the options available.

Opossums are generally shy and can be especially vulnerable when they're raising young. Outdoor shelters may be used by more than one species, so checking carefully before moving, cleaning, or disturbing anything can prevent surprises.

If you maintain outdoor shelters for cats, it's a good idea to peek inside before reaching in or relocating anything. Wildlife may be using those same structures for warmth, rest, or protection from bad weather.

If you discover an opossum, the best move is usually to give it space. Avoid handling the animal, especially if it's a mother carrying joeys. If the animal appears injured or the babies seem separated or abandoned, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance.

Keeping food areas tidy and checking whether shelter placement is attracting unintended wildlife can help reduce surprise encounters while supporting community cats.

While some wildlife encounters can get a little sketchy, this one was just adorable.

As one commenter put it: "100% this is the sweetest thing I've seen all day — thank you, I needed that!"

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