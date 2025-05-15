Rare footage captures moment elusive animal appears in heart of major city: 'Absolutely fantastic to see'

"It would be wonderful if sightings like this became far more common."

There's good news for London, as a security camera recently caught sight of an otter on a dock in Canary Wharf in the financial district of London. Rewilding experts hope this marks the sign of the species' return to the city for good.

The Eurasian otter was once on the brink of extinction in England, making this glimpse of an otter rare. However, it has slowly been making a comeback, mostly thanks to conservation efforts and improvements in the area's water quality.

The otter on Canary Wharf was caught by a camera of a nearby boat. At the time, the animal was studying the boats moored there.

"It's absolutely fantastic to see footage of a healthy-looking otter captured on CCTV moving through the highly urbanised Canary Wharf area," Elliot Newton, co-founder of Citizen Zoo, told The Standard.

This otter sighting isn't just excellent news for the species. London's efforts to smartly manage the environment and wildlife in the area haven't only ensured the otters' survival; these efforts are also beneficial to people.

The improved water quality that brought the animals back will also help humans, as cleaner water can prevent health issues and save time and money associated with medical care.

Reviving endangered species significantly impacts humans via the food supply, too, as biodiversity loss interrupts the balance of nature's delicate ecosystems. When revived species return, they can help ecosystems get back to their natural, healthy, diverse states, encouraging growth.

Trail and similar cameras can be a powerful tool in helping experts determine the health of endangered species populations. They can also be beneficial in documenting evidence of rehabilitation efforts.

As for otters in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed reintroducing the animals to the area's waterways over the next few years.

"In a future where we more fully embrace nature within the city, and work to improve the quality of habitats in our rivers and the water itself, it would be wonderful if sightings like this became far more common," Newton told The Standard.

