Man forms unbelievable bond with wild animal whose mother was killed: 'It felt like a dream'

"The very first time she let me pet her, I remember thinking this can't be real."

In a video shared on animal-centric TikTok SoulPaws Tails (@soulpaws_tails), Mats Janzon described the surreal feeling of building trust with a wild animal.

"The very first time she let me pet her, I remember thinking this can't be real," Janzon said of Leya the otter. "It felt like a dream."

After providing her with constant care (and lots of cuddles), he taught Leya how to swim in a kiddie pool, letting her get used to the water before taking her to the lake.

Janzon stumbled upon Leya when she was just a baby. He waited for her mother to return, but after a few hours, he decided to go searching. It was then that he found Leya's mother's body on a nearby road.

As she got older, Janzon knew it was time for her to fly the nest. She started leaving for extended periods of time until, eventually, she stopped returning.

However, their story didn't end there. Leya still greets Janzon on his kayak, climbing into the boat to say hello. She may have moved out, but she never forgets the man who raised her.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Janzon always connected with nature. Originally from Sweden, he volunteered with animal rescue organizations while working as a pilot in Cyprus, per Upworthy. That's how he discovered his true calling.

When he moved back home, he left his job to help wildlife. "I've cared for various animals, mostly birds, that seemed to find me," Janzon told Upworthy. "Huginn, a crow I rescued, stayed with me for three years before he was ready to join his own flock in the wild."

Unfortunately, cases such as Leya's are all too common. Roads built in previously undeveloped land fragment habitats, breaking them into smaller pieces and leaving wildlife with no choice but to cross dangerous thoroughfares to access resources. For example, baby deer are often killed while crossing the street, and tortoise shelters are destroyed during suburban development.

Thankfully, Leya had Janzon.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.