Young osprey survives eagle attack in Canada, and makes it back to its nest

"The parent came back and started feeding the babies almost immediately."

A young osprey has been returned to its nest after a bald eagle attack sent it to the ground. Luckily, residents, veterinarians, and many other people have all played a role in its recovery, according to Victoria News.

What happened?

The osprey's nest overlooked a park in Sooke, British Columbia, where families happened to be gathered for a baseball practice on July 15. One family told Victoria News that they noticed a bald eagle dive into the nest at the top of a light standard and grab one of the chicks, dropping it to the ground.

The family ran to check on the bird and then called the Raptor Rescue and Rehabilitation Service.

"When I arrived, the osprey was on the ground and was definitely bleeding from the neck," Kelly Chartier, a volunteer, told Victoria News. "I scooped him up, got him in a kennel and took him out to the raptor centre."

After being assessed, the bird was taken to VCA Animal Hospital in Nanaimo, British Columbia. A veterinarian there gave the osprey stitches.

Why is this important?

While eagle attacks are part of the natural world, the chick's fall into a busy public space created an unusual situation in which human intervention could make a meaningful difference.

"With wildlife facing so many challenges, it's wonderful to see people, organizations and businesses work together to give an animal a second chance," Chartier said.

She continued, "Ospreys don't typically do well in care. If there's a rescue to be had with a juvenile or nestling, the goal is always to get them back in the nest."

According to the National Audubon Society, ospreys are currently of "least concern" to the IUCN Red List. While there isn't an overwhelming need to protect the osprey population in the U.S. currently, caring for ospreys whenever possible could help their numbers stay stable.

Despite its ordeal, this young osprey was able to return to the nest within a matter of hours, according to Victoria News. Even better, its parent began tending to it right away. "It was amazing," Chartier told the outlet. "The parent came back and started feeding the babies almost immediately."

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