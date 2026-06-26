Wildlife photographer discovers newly hatched chicks after checking on Oregon osprey nest

"They are so pretty, one of my favorites."

At a local nest in Oregon, a wildlife photographer named Luke (@Luke.Wildlife) recently noticed that an osprey pair now seems to have newly hatched chicks.

Luke shared the find in a video that has drawn attention from fellow bird fans.

What happened?

The update focuses on an Oregon nest, where the latest look suggested the two adult ospreys were no longer the only birds there.

The TikTok video introduces Marshawn, an American osprey, as he perches and devours a fish held in his talons.

In the caption, Luke wrote, "Earlier this week, I realized a local Osprey pair has a couple hatchlings, so I'll definitely be stopping by the nest more often! They are so pretty, one of my favorites."

Luke uses the video clip to explain that ospreys are especially compelling for photographers and birders because of their size, hunting skill, and dramatic nests. Their nests are often built in highly visible spots near water.

The photographer goes on to explain the importance of this species, especially as "sentinel species" for scientists. "Their health is directly tied to local aquatic ecosystem health," Luke explains.

"The fact that Marshawn nests here [in La Pine, Oregon] every year is a good sign," Luke adds. "And just another reason to thank La Pine, Oregon residents for not allowing Boxminer.io to build a stupid datacenter a few miles upstream!"

One commenter wrote, "It is a great sign for sure!"

Another added, "Beautiful."

Why does it matter?

Ospreys depend on access to fish and suitable nesting habitat, so successful breeding can be an encouraging sign that local conditions are supporting them.

Healthy bird populations are closely tied to healthy ecosystems, and birds of prey can help show how well an environment is functioning.

Ospreys have become a familiar success story in many parts of North America after past population declines linked to pesticide use.

What are people saying?

Several people in the comments appreciated Luke's work.

"The way it moves to the groove but really it's eating … gorgeous bird," one person said.

Another person exclaimed, "Love this!! Thank you for all of your videos!!"

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