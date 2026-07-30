An orphaned raccoon sucks his paw to self-soothe at wildlife rehab, and staff says he'll outgrow it

"Aww sweet baby. I had a wee one who sucked on a foam ball."

An orphaned raccoon at a wildlife rehabilitation center is charming people online after showing off a habit that feels almost human.

What's happening?

In a July 26 Instagram post, the Foxtails Wildlife Rehab Center shared a close-up video of an orphaned young raccoon gently (and adorably) mouthing one paw.

In the caption, the group wrote, "You see kids who suck their thumb but have you seen a raccoon who sucks their paw?" It's for the same reason, self-soothing, and he will grow out of it although it is taking longer than most."

According to the staff, there is no sign that the paw is actually hurt. They added that the young raccoon is also getting around normally.

The rehab also noted that "orphaned raccoons often self soothe themselves by sucking on their paws or their siblings' ears."

Commenters showed their love for the youngster, with one writing: "Aww sweet baby. I had a wee one who sucked on a foam ball."

Why does it matter?

For orphaned animals in rehabilitation, repetitive behaviors like sucking on a paw is one way of self-soothing.

But during the warmer months, when more people encounter baby wildlife, they may not know whether a behavior like this signals injury, fear, or simple development.

If you ever find a baby raccoon on its own, even if it appears to be injured, the best response is usually to keep your distance at first, keep pets away, and contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or local animal authority for guidance.

Always avoid handling or feeding the animal unless a professional tells you to do so. Wild animals, even when they display familiar behaviors, still need specialized care and space to heal.

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