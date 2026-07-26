After an attack left an orphaned owl unable to hunt, acupuncture helped her fly free

"Watching her fly away to begin her life in the wild made me cry."

A young orphaned owl's return to the wild ended up hinging on an unconventional treatment. As The Dodo (@TheDodo) producer Brielle chronicled in a YouTube video, after other rehabilitation efforts failed to restore her fully, veterinarians tried acupuncture with surprising results.

What happened?

By the time rescuers got involved, the young owl had been left alone in the nest after what the video described as "a vicious attack by another animal." No mother was present, and the attack had made her the only surviving member of the nest.

Brielle said one of the most serious problems was her foot. She had a large wound and a badly injured leg, and she could no longer grip. For a wild owl, losing that function threatens basic survival tasks such as perching, flying, and hunting.

At first, her care focused on treating the wound and helping her body recover from the trauma, but the standard rehabilitation plan still did not restore normal function.

Even with extensive laser treatment and physical therapy, Brielle said her foot showed no improvement, meaning she still could not survive on her own.

With those options falling short, staff veterinarian Dr. Schneider suggested acupuncture. The Dodo identified Jessica Dreyfuss, DVM, medical director at Healing Paws Center, as the veterinarian who carried out sessions every other day for a month.

The owl was not released the moment she began to improve. After the acupuncture treatments, the bird still had to prove she was truly ready.

Only after rehab staff confirmed that she could fly and hunt normally was she cleared to go back. The video showed the triumphant moment when the owl went fearlessly back into the wild.

Why does it matter?

For rescued wildlife, recovery is about more than surviving in a clinic. Animals must be able to perform the basic tasks they would need in the wild, or release is not a safe outcome.

Because the owl could not grip properly, essential behaviors like perching and catching prey were compromised, putting any realistic shot at independent survival in doubt.

Wildlife rehabilitation can depend on creative, highly individualized care. When more familiar therapies were not enough, the team looked beyond conventional options and found an approach that appeared to restore function in the bird's leg and foot.

The saga struck a chord with viewers.

"Watching her fly away to begin her life in the wild made me cry," a commenter wrote. "What a beautiful success story."

What's being done?

Wildlife rehabilitation is measured by function, not just progress. Even a promising treatment result has to be backed up by real-world ability, especially for predators such as owls that rely on precise movement and strong grip strength.

Without professional care, the video notes, "she would surely not survive on her own." As Brielle noted in the video, it's against federal law to release an animal that can't fend for itself back into the wild.

However, with sustained treatment, testing, and patience, her path changed completely. That's a testament to the resilience of the owl, and also the determination of the humans in her care.

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