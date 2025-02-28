  • Outdoors Outdoors

Zoo gives much-anticipated health update on 'thin' orphaned cubs found under car: 'We will take great care'

The cubs — named Fern, Thistle, and Spruce — are just 3 months old.

by Cassidy Lovell
The cubs — named Fern, Thistle, Spruce — are just 3 months old.

Photo Credit: Oakland Zoo

Three young orphaned mountain lion cubs are recovering well after their recent rescue. 

The Oakland Zoo (@oaklandzoo) shared an update on three orphaned mountain lion cubs who were rescued after their mother was hit by a car.

Residents of Portola Valley notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after spotting three mountain lion cubs hiding beneath a car. A female mountain lion's body was found nearby, and although officials presumed she was the cubs' mother, CDFW watched them for an additional two weeks to ensure they didn't belong to a different local mountain lion.

After confirming the cubs were orphaned, rescuers took them to the Oakland Zoo, where they "received thorough exams and started the necessary treatments for their health issues," per People Magazine.

"The three siblings (2 males and one female) are thin but relatively healthy," the post said.

The cubs — named Fern, Thistle, and Spruce — are just 3 months old. Mountain lion cubs usually stay with their mother for up to two years, during which time she teaches them how to hunt and other crucial skills. Without their mother, these cubs wouldn't survive. Unfortunately, due to their age, releasing them back into the wild isn't an option. The Oakland Zoo said it "will work with CDFW to find these cubs a new forever home at an appropriate institution."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

As urban sprawl spreads, habitats are lost and animals are displaced. Mountain lions, deer, possums, raccoons, and other wildlife are frequently hit by cars, but wildlife crossings could help protect them. Wildlife crossings are tunnels or bridges built for animals to safely cross highways, and they're effective. In Banff National Park, over 40 wildlife crossings were built along the Trans-Canada Highway, and "the structures have helped reduce the number of large mammal-vehicle collisions by more than 80%," according to Think Wildlife Foundation.

They've been through a lot, but the cubs are in good hands at the Oakland Zoo.

"While they are with us, we will take great care of these orphaned cubs," the Oakland Zoo reassured the public. "We will continue to take action to reduce human-wildlife conflict and make our shared living spaces safer for all animals."

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x