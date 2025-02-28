Zoo gives much-anticipated health update on 'thin' orphaned cubs found under car: 'We will take great care'

The cubs — named Fern, Thistle, and Spruce — are just 3 months old.

Three young orphaned mountain lion cubs are recovering well after their recent rescue.

The Oakland Zoo (@oaklandzoo) shared an update on three orphaned mountain lion cubs who were rescued after their mother was hit by a car.

Residents of Portola Valley notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after spotting three mountain lion cubs hiding beneath a car. A female mountain lion's body was found nearby, and although officials presumed she was the cubs' mother, CDFW watched them for an additional two weeks to ensure they didn't belong to a different local mountain lion.

After confirming the cubs were orphaned, rescuers took them to the Oakland Zoo, where they "received thorough exams and started the necessary treatments for their health issues," per People Magazine.

"The three siblings (2 males and one female) are thin but relatively healthy," the post said.

The cubs — named Fern, Thistle, and Spruce — are just 3 months old. Mountain lion cubs usually stay with their mother for up to two years, during which time she teaches them how to hunt and other crucial skills. Without their mother, these cubs wouldn't survive. Unfortunately, due to their age, releasing them back into the wild isn't an option. The Oakland Zoo said it "will work with CDFW to find these cubs a new forever home at an appropriate institution."

As urban sprawl spreads, habitats are lost and animals are displaced. Mountain lions, deer, possums, raccoons, and other wildlife are frequently hit by cars, but wildlife crossings could help protect them. Wildlife crossings are tunnels or bridges built for animals to safely cross highways, and they're effective. In Banff National Park, over 40 wildlife crossings were built along the Trans-Canada Highway, and "the structures have helped reduce the number of large mammal-vehicle collisions by more than 80%," according to Think Wildlife Foundation.

They've been through a lot, but the cubs are in good hands at the Oakland Zoo.

"While they are with us, we will take great care of these orphaned cubs," the Oakland Zoo reassured the public. "We will continue to take action to reduce human-wildlife conflict and make our shared living spaces safer for all animals."

