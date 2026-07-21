In Kenya, orphaned elephants get a weekly coconut-oil bath at sunset, and it lulls them to sleep

A viral reel from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows two young elephants settle into a weekly ritual that looks to be equal parts skincare treatment and bedtime routine.

What's happening?

In the clip, orphaned elephants Kaikai and Bungalu are treated to "Coconut Friday" at sunset in Kenya.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) says the oil conditions the elephants' skin and has a "wonderful lulling effect." In fact, the organization notes that "keepers Jonas and Joseph barely need to show the pair back to their rooms. Their skin is soft, their minds are relaxed, and they're ready for bed!"

Sheldrick added that Kaikai was rescued as a newborn orphan and will likely remain in its care until she is ready to return to the wild — a journey that may last more than 10 years. Bungalu, meanwhile, is referred to as her "charming boyfriend."

One commenter called it "the cutest spa day."

"I LOVE how much they are ALL enjoying the experience," another gushed.

Why does it matter?

For orphaned elephants, routine care is about more than comfort.

Young elephants that lose their mothers require constant support, from feeding and companionship to skin care and safe places to sleep.

As for Kaikai, the Trust said her rescue was "particularly challenging" because Kaikai didn't realize that her rescuers were trying to help her and she was very stressed.

An experienced care team eventually earned her trust.

As for the coconut oil, protecting sensitive skin can be an important part of keeping young, growing animals healthy.

Conservation is not only about dramatic rescues. More often, it is built on small, repeated acts of care carried out day after day.

What's being done?

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has built its reputation around this kind of yearslong rehabilitation work. Its approach focuses on long-term recovery, giving rescued elephants a home and close keeper support for years as they work toward returning to the wild.

The group also emphasizes that this care relies on public backing. Funding helps cover not just rescues, but also the many years of food, medical care, and daily attention that follow.

In Kaikai's case, supporters make it possible for her to remain there. The organization encourages people to learn more about her story or help through its adoption program.

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