In Kenya, 2 elephant 'grandbabies' arrive 4 days apart at Ithumba

At a rescue-and-rehabilitation program in Kenya, two baby elephants arrived just four days apart, giving conservationists and animal lovers a double reason to celebrate.

The new arrivals, Moon and Tuck, are being celebrated at Ithumba as new "grandbabies" of a herd formed by elephants that were once orphaned and later reintegrated into the wild.

What happened?

In its latest monthly update, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) said Ithumba had welcomed "not one but two new grandbabies," with "bright little Moon" arriving before "precious, precocious Tuck just four days later."

The report also checked in on other parts of the trust's operations in Kenya. At Umani, it said elephant Lima Lima was "busy entertaining a bevy of suitors — with no clear winner of her heart in sight!" It added that, "new rescues at Voi are settling in well, as is young Zuri at the Nursery."

However, the tens of thousands of likes the post has gotten are likely because of the photo, which features a tiny hippo named Bumpy walking alongside his buddy, a little elephant named Wangalla.

"And of course, at Kaluku, one little hippo runs the show," they wrote. "If you haven't yet witnessed Bumpy's budding friendship with adorable Wangalla — pictured here — it's unmissable."

Why does it matter?

For elephant conservation, births like these can signal that rescued animals are surviving, socializing, and reproducing after being given a second chance.

Orphaned elephants often arrive at rehabilitation centers after trauma, habitat pressures, or conflict with humans. A calf born into an ex-orphan herd can point to stability in a species that depends heavily on long-term family bonds and learned social behavior.

The work involves years of protection, veterinary care, and habitat stewardship that can help create healthy family groups. The report also noted recent rescues at Voi and said that a young elephant, Zuri, was settling in at the nursery.

What's being done?

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's update describes a multistage approach to elephant conservation: rescuing vulnerable calves, raising them in protected care, and supporting them as they return to life in the wild.

Ithumba is celebrating new births, Umani is tracking adult social behavior, and Voi and the nursery are helping younger elephants adjust after rescue. The work spans emergency care and long-term monitoring.

"What a month it was!" the trust wrote in its update.

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