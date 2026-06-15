Orphaned elephant nicknamed 'Slow Drinker' takes so long on his bottle, keepers change shifts

"Takes at least twice as long as the other orphans to finish his milk bottles."

An orphaned elephant with an adorably unhurried approach to snack time is charming animal lovers online.

A recent online post spotlights Bondeni, a rescued young elephant known as "Slow Drinker," whose bottles last so long that one keeper may hand off to another before he is done.

In an Instagram post from Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Bondeni's caretakers said the nickname fits, writing, "Our 'Slow Drinker' takes at least twice as long as the other orphans to finish his milk bottles."

According to the trust, his leisurely feedings can stretch out enough that "there's even a changing of the guard between Keepers looking after him."

His keepers also have to watch the rest of the herd, the post said, because "the other orphans tend to cluster round, possibly stupefied by how he's drawn out the meal, possibly wondering if there is some milk to steal."

Bondeni, meanwhile, seems too content to care, with the trust saying he sits there with "legs crossed, eyes closed in bliss."

The wildlife experts added that Bondeni was only days old when he was rescued in 2019, and although he already looks impressive, "this young bull still has a lot of growing left to do."

Bondeni's bottle routine offers a glimpse into the around-the-clock work involved in caring for orphaned wildlife. A single meal can require multiple keepers, close supervision, and heightened vigilance to ensure other hungry calves do not sneak in for a taste.

Organizations such as Sheldrick Wildlife Trust step in when vulnerable elephants lose their families. Supporting elephant rescues and habitat protection can have effects that reach far beyond a single animal, as elephants play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and face countless threats.

Thankfully, elephants like Bondeni have advocates to ensure they are safe, cared for, and given enough time to drink.

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