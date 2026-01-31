Scientists issue warning after discovering previously unknown creatures high in mountains: 'We're calling on everyone to unite'

"If we do nothing, future generations will have nothing for themselves."

A new-to-science frog species has been identified, but experts say it should be classified as endangered.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, scientists and members of the local community spotted a new frog species in a cloud forest located within the San Martín region of Peru. Since this terrain is so remote and high in altitude, it has not been thoroughly explored.

However, an expedition led by Indigenous guides explored the area with a team of scientists from Peru and France. During this trip, the team observed Oreobates shunkusacha for the first time.

Oreobates shunkusacha lives on the Amazon floor, camouflaging among the fallen leaves thanks to its brown color pattern.

In their description of the species, the scientists note how Oreobates shunkusacha faces numerous threats, such as deforestation and a small habitat range.

As a result, the scientists state the species should be classified as endangered.

Why is the discovery of the new frog species important?

The team's formal discovery of the new frog species was published in the journal Salamandra.

The area of the rainforest in which the species lives has been severely threatened by deforestation.

According to Nature Conserv'Action, forest coverage has decreased by 60% due to coffee farming, livestock grazing, and illegal logging.

The loss of habitat directly threatens species like Oreobates shunkusacha, jeopardizing the region's biodiversity.

What's being done to protect Oreobates shunkusacha?

Community members and Indigenous leaders are speaking out against the deforestation in the region to protect the rainforest and all the species that live within it.

One way community members have sparked change is by spreading climate awareness and educating future generations. The communities worked together to write a story titled "The Adventures of Sumi" to portray the newfound frog and emphasize the region's biodiversity.

"If we do nothing, future generations will have nothing for themselves," artisan and community monitor Carolina Zumba Tananta told Mongabay. "That's why we're calling on everyone to unite and protect our forests because our water comes from them, and water is life for all of us."

