Governor declares state of emergency until October in face of monstrous fires ripping through miles of land: 'Growing at a concerning pace'

A hot Oregon summer reached a tipping point with multiple wildfires burning last week. Conditions grew so extreme that Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency that will last until Oct. 1, per a press release from her office.

What's happening?

"Wildfires are active across Oregon and are growing at a concerning pace. Hot and windy conditions this weekend, including forecasted lightning in some areas, are threatening even larger wildfires," Kotek said in the release. "I am declaring a State of Emergency to access state resources for communities across Oregon as we respond to this year's escalating wildfire season."

Oregon's Statesman Journal reported on the crisis, elaborating on the multiple large-scale wildfires that prompted the evacuation warnings and state of emergency. At the time of their reporting, the Cow Valley Fire, the Larch Creek Fire, and the Salt Creek Fire were all burning with a combined area of over 100,000 acres. Other smaller fires had also been cropping up around the state.

The state of emergency allows the offices responding to the fires to "utilize personnel and equipment from all state agencies necessary to prevent, fight, and recover from wildfires," the Statesman explained.

Two of the three major fires were determined to be human-caused, though no parties had been named.

Why is this concerning?

The fires are immediately threatening residents, many of whom were given evacuation orders — some at Level 1 "be prepared," some at Level 2 "be ready," and some at Level 3 "go now," per the Statesman.

Between damage to property and land, as well as resources needed to quell the flames, the costs are extreme. At the time of the reporting, the Larch Creek Fire had already racked up costs of over $6.2 million.

Oregon isn't the only place that's been particularly wracked with fires this season. California, British Columbia, New Mexico, and many other places have seen unusually severe fires.

Part of the reason for this is that, with the rise of global temperatures, more plant matter — such as tall grasses and fallen trees — dries up and effectively turns into kindling. Hot winds also carry heat and spread fire more easily.

What's being done about this?

Other areas in Oregon, which are not currently burning, have issued fire-danger warnings and are urging people to be particularly cautious when making campfires.

"I urge all Oregonians to follow the instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe to emergency alerts … have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit, and stay aware of changing conditions," Kotek said in the release.

