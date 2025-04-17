Family discovers rare species thought to be extinct for over a century in home garden: 'We expect more reports in the coming months'

This story shows that you don't have to be a scientist to look out for lost species.

Finding a species long thought to be extinct is a dream of many naturalists and ecologists.

One family in Sri Lanka got to have this amazing experience. Journalist and naturalist Sajeewa Wijeweera was shocked to see a bizarre-looking red mushroom with a rounded base emerging from the soil near his home, according to Mongabay.

He hadn't seen it before, so he snapped a photo and sent it to some botanists. A doctoral researcher from the University of Peradeniya, Bhathiya Gopallawa, responded quickly. "This looks like a mushroom not recorded from Sri Lanka before," he said.

They started digging through records of mycological research, trying to figure out what it was. Finally, they identified it as a Mutinus bambusinus, a mushroom that hadn't been seen in Sri Lanka for more than 100 years. Usually, it grows around bamboo groves. However, Wijeweera said, "There were no bamboos in that area for as long as I can remember."

Now, they think the mushroom is likely more common than previously thought. Gopallawa explained, "It's likely that the mushroom survives in many locations but has been overlooked for years. … We expect more reports in the coming months."

This mushroom isn't the only species once thought extinct that has been found again. The World Economic Forum noted that even some animals have been rediscovered after we thought they were gone forever. Other botanists have found supposedly missing species in photos and videos, too.

Since extinction is tied to biodiversity loss, per the United Nations, finding these species is encouraging. It doesn't replace species that no longer exist, and it doesn't mean we should stop our efforts to end extinction, but it suggests there's always hope.

Biodiversity enables us all to thrive, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Having more species helps different ecosystems remain healthy, which in turn leads to greater overall well-being for the planet that supports us all.

This story shows that you don't have to be a scientist to look out for lost species. You just have to keep your eyes peeled. In fact, University of Peradeniya botanist Deepthi Yakandawala said, "This is a great example of how citizen science can contribute to formal research."

Electing politicians who will work to change laws in support of biodiversity can make a big difference, while reducing pollution to stop the planet from overheating goes a long way toward preserving all life on Earth.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.