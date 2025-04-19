Experts celebrate resurgence of rare predator after decades of decline: 'Success story'

Experts advise people to keep children and pets inside unless supervised.

Oregonians have reported troubling sightings of cougars near their communities, but wildlife officials say it's a positive sign for the cat's population.

According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon is home to over 6,000 cougars. But it hasn't always been that way. In the 1960s, only 200 cougars remained. The population had dwindled because of bounty hunting.

Now that the population is 30 times greater, people are encountering the large cats close to home. According to The Travel, at least three recent sightings of cougars have been recorded in human-inhabited areas. Two sightings were near the Beaverton area, and another one was around Foothill Drive in Cedar Hills.

ODFW advises people to keep children and pets inside unless supervised. Hikers should stay in groups and carry bear spray or an air horn. If one does encounter a cat, they should give it space, stay calm, maintain eye contact, make noise, and slowly back away.

While it may be frightening for humans, wildlife officials are glad these cats are back in large numbers. ODFW is calling this an "Oregon conservation success story," according to The Travel.

The large cats were reclassified as game mammals and protected under Oregon wildlife laws, allowing the population to grow. This means cougars can be hunted, but there are quotas, and spotted kittens or females with spotted kittens are off limits.

This conservation management helped the species rebound. As apex predators, cougars are essential to their food chain. Without them, prey populations would grow out of control and overgraze land, eliminating plants other creatures rely on.

Every animal plays a role in its ecosystem. Conservation efforts such as this prevent ecosystems from collapsing and accelerating the changing climate. Losing one species creates a ripple effect that can destroy an ecosystem's biodiversity.

Biodiversity is essential for a cool planet because balanced, varied ecosystems help stabilize the climate. Humans rely on them for fresh water, food production, and inhabitable land.

A clip from KATU ABC 2 covered the sightings, and people commented with their thoughts. One person raised the issue of urban encroachment, saying the sightings are "because the neighborhoods are now where cats used to inhabit."

