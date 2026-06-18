Tourists spot a few fins, then a giant orca flips through the air beside their boat

"Not sure it will understand the concept of 'performing for holidaymakers.'"

A twisting breach beside a tour boat became the defining moment of a wildlife trip off northern England after passengers realized the fins they had spotted belonged to a large group of orcas.

Near the Farne Islands, an otherwise ordinary excursion turned into a rare, close-up encounter with one of the sea's most dramatic spectacles, as Animals Around the Globe recounted.

What happened?

On May 30, people on a wildlife tour near Seahouses in Northumberland first noticed what looked like a few fins in the distance, the publication noted.

Fortunately, 19-year-old crew member Jake Tiffin started recording on his phone in footage shared by The Yorkshire Post on Facebook.

The footage shows a whale shooting out of the water, twisting above the surface, and then slamming back into the sea as passengers cheer. According to the crew, the pod included several huge adult males as well as younger whales and calves, as Animals Around the Globe noted.

The overall pod of about 20 to 30 orcas constitutes one of the largest sightings recorded in the area, the outlet noted.

Some of the younger whales were active at the surface, and the group came close enough to the boat to give passengers an unusually good look, Animals Around the Globe said.

Why does it matter?

The Farne Islands are a place where orcas sometimes appear because the area's seal population offers a valuable hunting opportunity, but a pod this large is uncommon, the outlet noted.

Wildlife tourism also plays a role in spreading these encounters, as more people are out on the water with cameras and rare encounters can spread around the world within minutes.

Human activity may also be influencing where and how animals appear. Changes in ocean temperatures, prey movement, and coastal traffic can all affect marine behavior, which is one reason experts often emphasize careful, respectful distances during wildlife tours.

Orcas appearing on these tours is a boon for operators, but it's important to observe and marvel from a proper distance.

What are people saying?

As the moment unfolded, the response onboard was immediate in the sound of awestruck cheers.

Facebook commenters also had some fun with the sighting.

"Not sure it will understand the concept of 'performing for holidaymakers," one wrote.

"Love to see those vertical fins x just as they should be - NOT in captivity," another viewer wrote.

"That's brilliant and what a fantastic picture," another commenter remarked.

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