Video shows massive size of wild orca as dorsal fin passes small fishing boat

"I knew they never attacked people so just sat there on my board."

When it comes to an apex predator, you don't need to see its whole body to notice its sheer power.

New footage shows this exact phenomenon after a small fishing boat was captured alongside a menacing dorsal fin of a killer whale, making the entire boat look startlingly small.

What happened?

The clip was shared to Reddit's r/NatureIsF*ckingLit community, where it immediately went viral, drawing over 11,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The footage was credited to wildlife photographer Slater Moore, and the original caption read: "Orca, visible only by its dorsal fin, passes a small fishing boat."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The whale never fully surfaces. Instead, the video relies on a single visual comparison, the orca's tall dorsal fin moving past the recreational vessel, enough to show the sheer scale of an adult animal.

The comments section below the video swung between awe and jokes. A commenter joked, "We're very lucky Orcas haven't decided that we're on their menu…"

One commenter simply said, "The size of that dorsal fin is unsettling!"

Another shared their own story of encountering a killer whale in the wild, writing, "I was out surfing once when I saw a black fin coming in my direction. I realized fairly early on it wasn't a shark and therefore was probably an orca… I knew they never attacked people so just sat there on my board hoping that statistic would remain intact."

Why does it matter?

People may understand in the abstract that orcas are large apex predators, but a boat-side view of a dorsal fin makes their enormous size feel much more concrete.

Orcas sit high in the food chain, and their well-being is closely tied to the health of marine ecosystems strained by pollution, warming waters, vessel traffic, and habitat disruption.

So while it certainly would be "unsettling" to see an animal of this size, as the commenters noted, there has been no documented evidence of wild orcas killing human beings. This means that seeing one may actually be good news, at least as a sign of ecosystem health.

What can I do?

If you encounter killer whales or other marine mammals from a boat, keep a respectful distance, avoid chasing or crowding them, and follow local wildlife-viewing rules.

In many coastal areas, marine wildlife managers and responsible tour operators work to reduce disturbance by encouraging slower boat speeds and wider buffers around whales and dolphins.

Respecting wildlife is never the wrong answer.

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