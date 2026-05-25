Video shows fearless orca circling fishing boat for tuna before one man jumps into the water

"I can feel the orca's aura throughout the screen."

A TikTok video is giving viewers a front-row seat to an incredibly close encounter with the ocean: an orca circling a fishing boat — and apparently eyeing the crew's tuna — before a man jumps into the water.

It's a jaw-dropping moment, but it also highlights how human activity can bring people dangerously close to nature.

WorldOfWater (@worldofwater5) shared the video of several men on a boat reacting in real time as an orca surfaces just feet away.

The narrator explains that the group appears to be fishing and suggests the animal is trying to steal its tuna.

At one point, the orca swims directly under the boat while the men shout in disbelief.

The video becomes even more startling when one man gets into the water as the orca continues circling nearby.

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The creator summed up the tension in the caption: "Imagine looking underwater and seeing an orca swimming right toward you… and STILL jumping in."

Part of what makes the clip so heart-pounding is the reputation of orcas themselves. As powerful apex predators, orcas are frequently referred to as "killer whales."

Still, human behavior may have influenced how close the orca was willing to get. Fishing activity can teach marine animals to associate boats with food, leading to bolder approaches, increased conflict, and greater risks for both wildlife and people.

For fishers, these interactions can mean lost catch, damaged gear, and dangerous split-second decisions. For animals, repeated contact with boats and fishing equipment can increase stress and the chance of injury.

The clearest takeaway is not to treat the clip as an invitation to try the same thing.

If a marine mammal approaches, experts generally recommend giving it space, avoiding sudden interaction, and never feeding it intentionally.

If you are fishing in areas where large marine animals are present, securing bait and catch, following local wildlife rules, and keeping a respectful distance can help reduce the chance of conditioning animals to expect food from boats.

The footage left viewers in awe, sparking a wave of astonished reactions in the comments.

"I think I would throw up out of excitement and fear at the same time," one user wrote.

Another added: "I can feel the orca's aura throughout the screen."

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