Scientists issue warning over bizarre phenomenon spotted in Alaskan rivers: 'Have to be stained a lot...'

Scientists have issued a warning about a striking but alarming sight that's occurring in Alaskan rivers.

What's happening?

Green Matters detailed that at least 75 rivers in the state have started turning orange, a phenomenon that is even visible from space. Canadian photographer Taylor Roades has been documenting the startling scenes and recently posted he will be exhibiting his work under the title "Alaska's Rust Rivers" at the Anchorage Museum in March.

Brett Poulin — an environmental toxicologist at the University of California, Davis, and co-author of a study on the problem published in the Communications Earth & Environment journal — noted that the rivers "have to be stained a lot" to be seen at such a distance.

Researchers said this was happening because of toxic metals entering rivers from melting permafrost — defined as ground that has been frozen for more than two years.

Levels of zinc, nickel, copper, iron, and cadmium in rivers are increasing, with these metals once trapped in soil but now entering waterways because of rising global temperatures leading to increased ice melt.

The U.S. Geological Survey, cited by Green Matters, pointed out that the mildly acidic water pH level caused by these metals is equivalent to lemon juice or vinegar.

Why are the orange rivers concerning?

Scientists are concerned that acidic water levels, and the toxicity of the metals, could negatively impact both marine and land ecosystems. Notably, it's suggested that the degradation of water quality could harm spawning fish, which could later strike a blow to the U.S. fishing industry.

On top of that, it's feared that if we don't make changes to slow the rate of rising temperatures — which is exacerbated by the production of human-caused pollution — more permafrost could melt in the coming years, releasing further toxic materials into water sources.

Rising sea levels and increased soil erosion are additional worries following melting permafrost.

What can be done to avoid rivers turning orange?

It sounds like a colossal task, but we can all take steps to prevent permafrost melt by reducing our production of planet-warming pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere and encourages thermometers to rise.

Starting small, you could switch off electric devices at night to stop needless power usage. The electricity grid, while increasingly supported by wind and solar energy, still relies on burning dirty fuels to create energy.

Stepping up slightly, you and your family could switch to one plant-based meal a week. According to Earth Day, doing so could prevent the equivalent pollution of taking your car off the road for over a month.

Major actions include ditching your gas-guzzling car for an electric version or investing in sustainable domestic energy technology, like solar panels. Both of these changes could save you money in the long run, too.

